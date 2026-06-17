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Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Indian Railways approves Rs 405 crore signalling upgradation project on Eastern Railway

Indian Railways approves Rs 405 crore signalling upgradation project on Eastern Railway

Last Updated : Jun 17 2026 | 5:31 PM IST
In a major step towards modernising signalling infrastructure and strengthening railway safety, Indian Railways has approved a Rs 405 crore signalling upgradation project on Eastern Railway involving the replacement of relay-based interlocking systems with Electronic Interlocking (EI) at 32 stations. This includes 25 Panel Interlocking (PI)/Route Relay Interlocking (RRI) stations and 7 Intermediate Block Signalling (IBS) locations on High Density Network (HDN) and Highly Utilised Network (HUN) routes. The project forms part of Indian Railways broader strategy to modernise signalling systems on critical routes and improve reliability, safety and operational performance across the network. Many of the existing signalling installations on these routes are based on older relay technology and face operational limitations due to ageing infrastructure. Issues such as non-segregation of clean and dirty wiring, outdated power supply arrangements, improper earthing systems and ageing signalling equipment have led to higher maintenance requirements and increased failure risks. The approved project will replace these legacy systems with state-of-the-art Electronic Interlocking technology, which offers significantly higher reliability, enhanced safety and faster fault detection capabilities.

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First Published: Jun 17 2026 | 5:31 PM IST

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