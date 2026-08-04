Indian Railways reports 9% rise in freight loading in July 2026

Indian Railways continued its strong operational performance during July 2026, registering healthy growth across both freight and passenger segments. Indian Railways loaded 141.3 million tonnes of freight during July 2026, compared to 129.7 million tonnes during the corresponding month of the previous year, registering a 9 per cent growth. The strong performance reflects sustained demand across core sectors of the economy and continued efforts to improve freight logistics and operational efficiency.

Several major commodity groups recorded healthy year-on-year growth during July 2026. Iron Ore loading increased by 22.2 per cent, Coal by 11.5 per cent, Food Grains by 11.5 per cent, Fertilizers by 12 per cent and Balance Other Goods by 12.1 per cent, reflecting strong demand from infrastructure, manufacturing and agricultural sectors. With the increase in coal demand at thermal power plants, Indian Railways stepped up domestic coal supply to power plants by 20% in July compared to the corresponding month last year.

The increase in freight movement resulted in an incremental freight revenue of Rs 1,137 crore over July 2025, registering an 8 per cent growth. Among the Zonal Railways, East Central Railway (33%), Eastern Railway (33%), West Central Railway (23%) and South Eastern Railway (10.33%) recorded notable growth in freight revenue. In total, the Indian Railways carried 63.35 crore passengers during July 2026, compared to 62.19 crore during the corresponding month last year. Passenger traffic continued to grow across both suburban and non-suburban segments.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News