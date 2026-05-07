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Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Indian Real Estate offers strong growth prospects, has potential to scale beyond $5.8 trillion by 2047

Indian Real Estate offers strong growth prospects, has potential to scale beyond $5.8 trillion by 2047

Last Updated : May 07 2026 | 6:16 PM IST
The domestic real estate sector is entering a period of significant transformation, with technology increasingly shaping how assets are developed, marketed and transacted, highlights FICCI-KPMG Report 'Reimagining India's Real Estate Landscape, released during the 19th edition of the FICCI Real Estate Summit. Real Estate continues to be one of the largest contributors to employment generation, capital formation, and urban development, underpinning strong growth prospects and the potential to scale beyond USD 5.8 trillion by 2047. As India advances towards the Viksit Bharat vision, the sector is emerging as a critical driver of growth, productivity and job creation, supported by a progressively enabling policy framework, expanding digital penetration and deeper participation from institutional and capital markets. The Report further states that the Indian real estate sector contributes 7.3 per cent to the national GDP, underlining its important role in economic development. As real estate projects grow in scale and complexity, technology adoption and governance are moving beyond front-end visibility towards end-to-end lifecycle integration across planning, execution and sales.

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First Published: May 07 2026 | 6:16 PM IST

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