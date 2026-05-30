Indian Renewable Energy Development Agency consolidated net profit declines 1.78% in the March 2026 quarter
Sales rise 14.32% to Rs 2165.22 croreNet profit of Indian Renewable Energy Development Agency declined 1.78% to Rs 492.63 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against Rs 501.55 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025. Sales rose 14.32% to Rs 2165.22 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against Rs 1893.99 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025.
For the full year,net profit rose 10.34% to Rs 1874.00 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against Rs 1698.34 crore during the previous year ended March 2025. Sales rose 23.71% to Rs 8270.50 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against Rs 6685.14 crore during the previous year ended March 2025.
ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2026Mar. 2025% Var.Mar. 2026Mar. 2025% Var.Sales2165.221893.99 14 8270.506685.14 24 OPM %86.2191.54 -87.7593.81 - PBDT631.68640.52 -1 2381.472142.41 11 PBT619.14629.73 -2 2337.582103.54 11 NP492.63501.55 -2 1874.001698.34 10
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First Published: May 30 2026 | 4:13 PM IST