Indian Renewable Energy Development Agency consolidated net profit declines 1.78% in the March 2026 quarter

Sales rise 14.32% to Rs 2165.22 crore

Net profit of Indian Renewable Energy Development Agency declined 1.78% to Rs 492.63 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against Rs 501.55 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025. Sales rose 14.32% to Rs 2165.22 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against Rs 1893.99 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025.

For the full year,net profit rose 10.34% to Rs 1874.00 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against Rs 1698.34 crore during the previous year ended March 2025. Sales rose 23.71% to Rs 8270.50 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against Rs 6685.14 crore during the previous year ended March 2025.

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