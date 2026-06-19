Indian Rupee edges up marginally in volatile trades

Indian Rupee edged up marginally in volatile trades today. INR eased near 94.50 per US dollar as sustained gains in the US dollar index weighed on the local currency initially. The US.dollar index hit a one-year high, breaking well above 100 after a hawkish tilt by the Federal Reserve earlier this week. Local equities also fell today. However, sentiments for INR were largely supported following the recent policy steps. This pulled INR back and the currency added 7 paise at 94.33 per US dollar. US dollar index also eased marginally after hitting one year high.

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