Indian Rupee slides above 95 per US dollar mark

Indian Rupee added to recent losses today amid weak equities as a break above 95 per US dollar mark extended. Rupee faltered by around 40 paise in last session and dropped 13 paise today to trade at 95.36 per US dollar. The US dollar index is up marginally at 98.40 mark. A spike in WTI crude oil futures above $100 per barrel mark is weighing on INR after some gains in April.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News