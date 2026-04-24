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Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Indian Rupee weakens further as NIFTY tests lowest in one and half weeks

Indian Rupee weakens further as NIFTY tests lowest in one and half weeks

Last Updated : Apr 24 2026 | 11:50 AM IST
Indian Rupee stayed weak today, adding to recent losses. The Indian rupee extended its losing streak for the fifth consecutive session amid sustained weakness in local equities. INR lost 28 paise on the day at 94.29 per US dollar. Sentiments are turning weak after recent gains after the INR breached the 94-level amid soaring crude oil prices as West Asia peace talks moved to an uncertain trajectory. Indian shares are extending losses with rising crude oil prices amid stalled US-Iran peace talks, and rupee weakness linked to the RBI's partial rollback of earlier curbs on derivative trades weighing on markets. NIFTY50 index tested one and half week low. On NSE, USD/INR futures are quoting at 94.26, up 0.19% on the day. Meanwhile, the US dollar index is holding around 98.70, extending show of strength.
 

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First Published: Apr 24 2026 | 11:50 AM IST

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