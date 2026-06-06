Indian Sucrose standalone net profit declines 27.55% in the March 2026 quarter
Sales decline 1.36% to Rs 308.22 croreNet profit of Indian Sucrose declined 27.55% to Rs 26.09 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against Rs 36.01 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025. Sales declined 1.36% to Rs 308.22 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against Rs 312.46 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025.
For the full year,net profit declined 18.99% to Rs 31.09 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against Rs 38.38 crore during the previous year ended March 2025. Sales declined 6.40% to Rs 510.77 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against Rs 545.69 crore during the previous year ended March 2025.
ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2026Mar. 2025% Var.Mar. 2026Mar. 2025% Var.Sales308.22312.46 -1 510.77545.69 -6 OPM %18.8917.44 -15.4013.43 - PBDT57.8152.41 10 72.6563.17 15 PBT53.6549.42 9 60.5352.62 15 NP26.0936.01 -28 31.0938.38 -19
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First Published: Jun 06 2026 | 9:04 AM IST