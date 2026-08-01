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Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Indian Terrain Fashions reports standalone net loss of Rs 0.83 crore in the June 2026 quarter

Indian Terrain Fashions reports standalone net loss of Rs 0.83 crore in the June 2026 quarter

Last Updated : Aug 01 2026 | 11:50 AM IST

Sales rise 18.84% to Rs 81.74 crore

Net Loss of Indian Terrain Fashions reported to Rs 0.83 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against net loss of Rs 6.19 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025. Sales rose 18.84% to Rs 81.74 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 68.78 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2026Jun. 2025% Var.Sales81.7468.78 19 OPM %7.441.47 -PBDT3.06-2.21 LP PBT0.14-6.04 LP NP-0.83-6.19 87

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First Published: Aug 01 2026 | 11:50 AM IST