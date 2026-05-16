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Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Indian Terrain Fashions reports standalone net loss of Rs 0.90 crore in the March 2026 quarter

Indian Terrain Fashions reports standalone net loss of Rs 0.90 crore in the March 2026 quarter

Last Updated : May 16 2026 | 4:16 PM IST

Sales rise 18.99% to Rs 106.53 crore

Net Loss of Indian Terrain Fashions reported to Rs 0.90 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against net loss of Rs 2.17 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025. Sales rose 18.99% to Rs 106.53 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against Rs 89.53 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025.

For the full year,net loss reported to Rs 4.91 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against net loss of Rs 42.66 crore during the previous year ended March 2025. Sales rose 10.88% to Rs 377.67 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against Rs 340.60 crore during the previous year ended March 2025.

 
ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2026Mar. 2025% Var.Mar. 2026Mar. 2025% Var.Sales106.5389.53 19 377.67340.60 11 OPM %10.143.78 -8.55-2.02 - PBDT6.780.20 3290 17.37-23.07 LP PBT3.54-3.84 LP 3.29-41.01 LP NP-0.90-2.17 59 -4.91-42.66 88

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First Published: May 16 2026 | 4:16 PM IST

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