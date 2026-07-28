Indian Toners & Developers standalone net profit declines 22.19% in the June 2026 quarter
Sales decline 7.39% to Rs 36.21 croreNet profit of Indian Toners & Developers declined 22.19% to Rs 6.10 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 7.84 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025. Sales declined 7.39% to Rs 36.21 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 39.10 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2026Jun. 2025% Var.Sales36.2139.10 -7 OPM %18.9222.10 -PBDT9.3110.17 -8 PBT7.978.86 -10 NP6.107.84 -22
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First Published: Jul 28 2026 | 2:51 PM IST