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Home / Markets / Capital Market News / IndiaNivesh reports consolidated net profit of Rs 0.08 crore in the June 2026 quarter

IndiaNivesh reports consolidated net profit of Rs 0.08 crore in the June 2026 quarter

Last Updated : Aug 14 2026 | 9:40 AM IST

Sales rise 300.00% to Rs 0.08 crore

Net profit of IndiaNivesh reported to Rs 0.08 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against net loss of Rs 0.95 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025. Sales rose 300.00% to Rs 0.08 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 0.02 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2026Jun. 2025% Var.Sales0.080.02 300 OPM %-362.50-1900.00 -PBDT0.350.24 46 PBT0.270.14 93 NP0.08-0.95 LP

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First Published: Aug 14 2026 | 9:40 AM IST