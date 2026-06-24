Indices drift higher in early trade; breadth strong

The key equity benchmarks traded with decent gains in early trade on Wednesday, supported by a decline in crude oil prices amid U.S.-Iran peace talks. However, gains remained capped as investors weighed the prospect of tighter Federal Reserve policy.

The Nifty traded above the 23,850 mark. Pharma, IT and realty shares advanced while media, metal and auto shares declined.

At 09:30 IST, the barometer index, the S&P BSE Sensex, jumped 264.26 points or 0.34% to 76,450.78. The Nifty 50 index rose 58.75 points or 0.24% to 23,882.65.

In the broader market, the BSE 150 MidCap Index added 0.36% and the BSE 250 SmallCap Index jumped 0.26%.

The market breadth was strong. On the BSE, 1,785 shares rose and 1,252 shares fell. A total of 186 shares were unchanged.

Foreign portfolio investors (FPIs) sold shares worth Rs 635.91 crore, while domestic institutional investors (DIIs) were net sellers to the tune of Rs 1,035.72 crore in the Indian equity market on 22 June 2026, provisional data showed.

Stocks in Spotlight:

Infosys added 1.54% after the company announced an expanded multi-year collaboration with GlobalFoundries (GF) to deliver AI-led managed services across GFs enterprise IT landscape.

NLC India shed 0.29%. The company signed memorandum of understanding (MoU) with Indian Oil Corporation (IOCL) for formation of a joint venture (JV) for establishment of renewable energy power projects in Tamil Nadu.

Numbers to Track:

The yield on India's 10-year benchmark federal paper was down 0.20% to 6.826 as compared with previous close 6.840.

In the foreign exchange market, the rupee edged lower against the dollar. The partially convertible rupee was hovering at 94.8800 compared with its close of 94.7600 during the previous trading session.

MCX Gold futures for 5 August 2026 settlement fell 1.21% to Rs 144,792.

The US Dollar Index (DXY), which tracks the greenback's value against a basket of currencies, was up 0.09% to 101.47.

The United States 10-year bond yield fell 0.47% to 4.467.

In the commodities market, Brent crude for August 2026 settlement fell 82 cents or 1.06% to $76.26 a barrel.

Global Markets:

Asian markets traded mixed were wobbly on Wednesday, a day after a global selloff in technology and semiconductor shares, with analysts cautioning about the risk of renewed volatility.

Meanwhile, oil prices edged lower Wednesday as investors watched developments around tanker traffic and maritime operations in the Strait of Hormuz.

International benchmark Brent crude futures for August fell 0.45% to $76.73 a barrel. U.S. West Texas Intermediate futures for August dropped 0.48% to $72.86 per barrel.

Over 11,000 seafarers stuck in the Persian Gulf will begin to exit through the Strait of Hormuz, according to the International Maritime Organization.

The Strait of Hormuz is a key route for global energy supplies, with about 20% of oil shipments passing through the waterway before the Iran conflict.

Index provider MSCI kept South Korea classified as an emerging market in its most recent review on Tuesday, while extending its assessment of Indonesias status until November.

Overnight on Wall Street, the S&P 500 and the Nasdaq Composite were lower on Tuesday as a tech sell-off that began during the prior session picked up steam overnight, with global markets in Asia routed as memory chip-related shares tumbled.

The broad market index fell 1.44% to 7,365.46, while the tech-heavy Nasdaq slid 2.21% to close at 25,587.04. The Dow Jones Industrial Average ended down 45.87 points, or 0.09%, at 51,666.84.

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