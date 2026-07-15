Indices drift higher in early trade; breadth strong

The key equity benchmarks witnessed significant gains in early trade supported by positive global cues after softer-than-expected U.S. inflation data eased concerns over further interest rate hikes by the Federal Reserve. Improved global risk sentiment and buying across frontline stocks lifted the domestic indices, with the Nifty trading above the 24,200 mark.

Investors will continue to monitor developments in the US-Iran conflict, movements in crude oil prices, the ongoing Q1 earnings season, corporate business updates, and the progress of the southwest monsoon for further cues on market direction.

IT and media shares declined while private bank, realtyand auto shares advanced.

At 09:25 IST, the barometer index, the S&P BSE Sensex advanced 546.97 points or 0.71% to 77,608.12. The Nifty 50 index added 152 points or 0.62% to 24,201.60.

In the broader market, the BSE 150 MidCap Index jumped 0.69% and the BSE 250 SmallCap Index climbed 0.66%.

The market breadth was strong. On the BSE, 2,192 shares rose and 728 shares fell. A total of 156 shares were unchanged.

Foreign portfolio investors (FPIs) sold shares worth Rs 739.69 crore, while domestic institutional investors (DIIs) were net buyers to the tune of Rs 2,927.71 crore in the Indian equity market on 14 July 2026, provisional data showed.

Numbers to Track:

The yield on India's 10-year benchmark federal paper declined 0.29% to 6.777 compared with the previous session close of 6.797.

In the foreign exchange market, the rupee edged higher against the dollar. The partially convertible rupee was hovering at 96.1150 compared with its close of 95.1600 during the previous trading session.

MCX Gold futures for 5 August 2026 settlement declined 0.43% to Rs 1,41,493.

The US Dollar Index (DXY), which tracks the greenback's value against a basket of currencies, was down 0.07% to 101.17.

The United States 10-year bond yield rose 0.37% to 4.600.

In the commodities market, Brent crude for September 2026 settlement jumped $1.23 or 1.45% to $85.96 a barrel.

Stocks in Spotlight:

Easy Trip Planners rose 0.29%. The company has signed a strategic Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with the Department of Tourism, Government of Jharkhand, to promote the state's diverse tourism offerings through digital initiatives and enhance its visibility among travellers across the country.

Kirloskar Brothers declined 0.24%. The company said that its subsidiary, SPP Pumps Ltd., UK, has secured a significant order from Saipem Offshore Construction SPA for the supply of vertical pumps and spares, aggregating GBP 11.7 million (Rs 149.59 crore).

PDS rose 2% after the company announced a strategic partnership between its manufacturing business and Busana Apparel Group, one of Indonesia's leading apparel manufacturing companies, marking a significant step in strengthening PDS' global manufacturing ecosystem.

Global Markets:

Asian markets advanced across the board on Wednesday after a surprise slowdown in U.S. inflation scaled back market expectations for interest rate hikes, while oil took a breather as the U.S. scrapped a plan to levy shipping through the Strait of Hormuz.

U.S. President ??Donald Trump reimposed a naval blockade of Iranian ports on Tuesday and threatened to attack power plants and bridges next week unless Iran resumes negotiations to end their conflict, though he scrapped a plan for a 20% fee on ??shipping through Hormuz.

Meanwhile, Chinas economy in the second quarter expanded at its weakest pace since the fourth quarter of 2022. These figures reinforce calls for policy stimulus as an accelerating slide in investments deepened the strain on growth, while consumption stayed subdued.

Gross domestic product growth came in at 4.3% in the April to June period, data from the National Statistics Bureau showed Wednesday, missing widely reported forecast for 4.5% growth, and slowing from 5% in the first quarter.

That second-quarter growth came below Beijings full-year growth target range of 4.5% to 5%, the least ambitious goal in decades, amid tensions with trade partners, including the U.S. and the European Union, and sluggish domestic demand.

The S&P 500 and the Nasdaq advanced on Tuesday as solid big bank results and a cooler-than-expected inflation report boosted risk appetite amid rising Middle East tensions.

The U.S. headline consumer price index fell 0.4% in June, its first decline since the COVID-19 pandemic, while annualised core inflation of 2.6% compared with widely reported expectations for 2.8%.

The Labor Department's Consumer Price Index showed inflation cooled more than analysts expected in June, largely due to abating energy price pressures amid last month's signs of progress in U.S.-Iran peace negotiations.

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