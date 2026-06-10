Indices edge higher in early trade; breadth positive

The key equity barometers traded with modest gains in early trade. Nifty traded above the 23,300 level. FMCG, oil & gas and private bank shares advanced while metal and auto stocks declined.

At 09:30 IST, the barometer index, the S&P BSE Sensex, jumped 365.97 points or 0.50% to 74,272.54. The Nifty 50 index rose 90.30 points or 0.39% to 23,329.70.

In the broader market, the BSE 150 MidCap Index fell 0.24% and the BSE 250 SmallCap Index shed 0.06%.

The market breadth was positive. On the BSE, 1,679 shares rose and 1,260 shares fell. A total of 149 shares were unchanged.

Foreign portfolio investors (FPIs) sold shares worth Rs 4,566.03 crore, while domestic institutional investors (DIIs) were net buyers to the tune of Rs 6,159.48 crore in the Indian equity market on 09 June 2026, provisional data showed.

Stocks in Spotlight:

KRN Heat Exchanger and Refrigeration advanced 3.26% after the company announced an investment of Rs 235 crore in its subsidiary, KRN HVAC Products. The funds, raised through a Qualified Institutional Placement (QIP), will be utilized for working capital requirements.

Afcons Infrastructure jumped 7.27% after the company announced that it has secured a Letter of Acceptance (LoA) worth Rs 5,301 crore for the Breakwater Project at Vadhvan Port.

Dixon Technologies (India) rose 0.21%. The company announced that it has signed a binding joint venture term sheet with Gemtek to manufacture optical transceivers and networking equipment for the data center and telecom ecosystem. Dixon will hold a 60% stake in the venture, while Gemtek will own the remaining 40%.

Numbers to Track:

The yield on India's 10-year benchmark federal paper rose 0.26% to 6.889 compared with previous session close of 6.913.

In the foreign exchange market, the rupee edged higher against the dollar. The partially convertible rupee was hovering at 95.3900 compared with its close of 95.4100 during the previous trading session.

MCX Gold futures for 5 August 2026 settlement fell 1.51% to Rs 1,50,127.

The US Dollar Index (DXY), which tracks the greenback's value against a basket of currencies, was down 0.02% to 99.94.

The United States 10-year bond yield rose 0.35% to 4.545.

In the commodities market, Brent crude for August 2026 settlement rose 61 cents or 0.67% to $92.06 a barrel.

Global Markets:

Asian markets traded lower on Wednesday after the U.S. launched "self-defense strikes against Iran, in retaliation for the downing of a helicopter a day earlier.

Tensions in the Middle East ramped up again on Tuesday evening, after U.S. forces launched strikes against Iran in response to yesterdays downing of a U.S. Army Apache helicopter, U.S. Central Command said.

President Donald Trump had earlier accused Iran of shooting down the helicopter, which he said was patrolling over the Strait of Hormuz.

Iran has not directly claimed responsibility for shooting down the helicopter. However, this latest development threatens the fragile ceasefire between the U.S. and Iran and could hinder progress toward a peace deal.

Overnight on Wall Street, the S&P 500 and Nasdaq Composite dropped on Tuesday, even as oil prices pulled back, as a surge in chip stocks lost momentum after a one-day rally.

The broad market index fell 0.26% to close at 7,386.65, while the Nasdaq Composite moved down 0.97% to 25,678.82. The Dow Jones Industrial Average gained 86.10 points, or 0.17%, to end at 50,872.11.

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