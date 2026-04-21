Indices edge higher in early trade; breadth strong

The key domestic indices traded with moderate gains in early trade, even as uncertainty persisted over the ongoing de-escalation in the West Asia conflict. However, market participants shifted their focus to Q4 earnings, with HCL Technologies and Nestle India scheduled to announce their Q4 results later today. The Nifty traded above the 24,450 mark.

Barring IT, all the sectoral indices on the NSE were traded in green with realty, metal and private bank shares leading the rally.

At 09:25 IST, the barometer index, the S&P BSE Sensex jumped 358.28 points or 0.46% to 78,878.58. The Nifty 50 index rose 103.90 points or 0.43% to 24,463.15.

The broader market outperformed the friontline indices. The BSE 150 MidCap Index jumped 0.47% and the BSE 250 SmallCap Index added 0.58%.

The market breadth was strong. On the BSE, 2,148 shares rose and 934 shares fell. A total of 163 shares were unchanged.

The NSE's India VIX, a gauge of the market's expectation of volatility over the near term, rallied 5.52% to 18.16.

Foreign portfolio investors (FPIs) sold shares worth Rs 1,059.93 crore, while domestic institutional investors (DIIs) were net buyers to the tune of Rs 2,966.89 crore in the Indian equity market on 20 April 2026, provisional data showed.

Numbers to Track:

The yield on India's 10-year benchmark federal paper shed 0.03% to 6.888 compared with previous session close of 6.890.

In the foreign exchange market, the rupee edged lower against the dollar. The partially convertible rupee was hovering at 93.3275 compared with its close of 93.1600 during the previous trading session.

MCX Gold futures for 5 June 2026 settlement declined 0.04% to Rs 153,860.

The US Dollar Index (DXY), which tracks the greenback's value against a basket of currencies, was up 0.07% to 9816..

The United States 10-year bond yield increased 0.12% to 4.252.

In the commodities market, Brent crude for June 2026 settlement tumbled 47 cents or 0.49% to $95.04 a barrel.

Stocks in Spotlight:

TVS Motor Company has entered into a Joint Development Agreement (JDA) with Hyundai Motor Company for the development, manufacturing, and commercialisation of electric micromobility three-wheelers (including their versions or variants). Additionally, the company announced its official entry into the Zambian market. To strengthen its African footprint, it has appointed Zamoto Manufacturing as its official distributor, ensuring a robust sale, service, and spare parts network across the country.

JSW Steel advanced 1.50% afer the company has signed a joint venture agreement with South Koreas POSCO to set up a 6 mtpa greenfield steel plant in Odisha.

Vedanta added 2.25% after the company said its board on Monday, 20 April 2026, approved the implementation of its demerger, with the scheme set to become effective from 1 May 2026. The company has fixed 1 May 2026 as the record date to determine eligible shareholders for the issuance of shares in the newly carved-out entities.

Global Markets:

Asia market traded mixed on Tuesday amid hopes for a resolution to the Middle East conflict, even as tensions between Iran and the U.S. continue to simmer.

Trump, by imposing a siege and violating the ceasefire, seeks to turn this negotiating table in his own imagination into a table of surrender or to justify renewed warmongering, Irans parliament speaker Mohammad Bagher Ghalibaf reportedly said in a social media post.

We do not accept negotiations under the shadow of threats, and in the past two weeks, we have prepared to reveal new cards on the battlefield, Ghalibaf, who is also Irans top negotiator, added.

This comes after President Donald Trump on Monday said lots of bombs [will] start going off if no deal is reached before a shaky ceasefire with Tehran expires Tuesday evening, threatening Iran with overwhelming military force.

The threats come even as a U.S. delegation prepared to return to Pakistan for a potential second round of peace talks.

Overnight on Wall Street, stocks slipped on Monday after tensions between the U.S. and Iran escalated over the weekend.

The S&P 500 shed 0.24% to close at 7,109.14, while the Nasdaq Composite declined 0.26% to finish at 24,404.39. The Dow Jones Industrial Average lost 4.87 points, or 0.01%, settling at 49,442.56. On the flip side, the small-cap Russell 2000 rose 0.58% to 2,792.96, scoring a new closing record.

Traders remain hard-pressed to fully price in a worst-case scenario on the war given stocks recovery from near correction territory to all-time highs.