Indices edge higher in early trade; breadth strong

The key equity benchmarks traded with modest gains in early trade, tracking mixed global market cues. Nifty traded above the 23,200 level. Realty, private bank and PSU bank shares advanced while metal and IT stocks declined.

At 09:30 IST, the barometer index, the S&P BSE Sensex, jumped 369.78 points or 0.50% to 73,894.04. The Nifty 50 index rose 109.85 points or 0.48% to 23,232.85.

The broader market outperformed the frontline indices. The BSE 150 MidCap Index gained 0.76% and the BSE 250 SmallCap Index added 0.65%.

The market breadth was strong. On the BSE, 2,294 shares rose and 703 shares fell. A total of 135 shares were unchanged.

Foreign portfolio investors (FPIs) sold shares worth Rs 5,555.67 crore, while domestic institutional investors (DIIs) were net buyers to the tune of Rs 5,165.24 crore in the Indian equity market on 08 June 2026, provisional data showed.

Stocks in Spotlight:

Rail Vikas Nigam (RVNL) rose 2.11% after the company received a Letter of Acceptance (LoA) worth Rs 221.33 crore from South East Central Railway for signalling modernization works in the Bilaspur Division.

SML Mahindra fell 1.99%. The company reported an 11.64% year-on-year increase in commercial vehicle (CV) sales to 1,678 units in May 2026, compared with 1,503 units in May 2025.

JSW Energy rose 0.35%. The company successfully commissioned its Halol Wind Blade Manufacturing Plant in Gujarat.

Numbers to Track:

The yield on India's 10-year benchmark federal paper shed 0.32% to 6.927 compared with the previous session close of 6.949.

In the foreign exchange market, the rupee edged higher against the dollar. The partially convertible rupee was hovering at 95.5600 compared with its close of 95.6100 during the previous trading session.

MCX Gold futures for 5 August 2026 settlement rose 0.15% to Rs 1,55,019.

The US Dollar Index (DXY), which tracks the greenback's value against a basket of currencies, was down 0.02% to 99.98.

The United States 10-year bond yield rose 0.13% to 4.558.

In the commodities market, Brent crude for August 2026 settlement fell 94 cents or 1% to $93.31 a barrel.

Global Markets:

Asian markets opened mixed on Tuesday as investors weighed on the fragile ceasefire between Iran and Israel.

Iran on Monday halted military strikes against Israel but warned it would resume attacks if Israeli forces continue operations in Lebanon, Tehrans foreign ministry has reportedly said on Monday. Hours later, Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu reportedly said that the conflict with Iran and Hezbollah was "not yet over.

Overnight on Wall Street, the S&P 500 and Nasdaq Composite were higher on Monday as chip stocks rebounded from Fridays rout and President Donald Trump tried to maintain a fragile cease-fire despite Iran and Israel trading strikes.

The broad market index advanced 0.30% and closed at 7,405.73. The tech-heavy Nasdaq was up 0.86%, ending at 25,929.66. The Dow Jones Industrial Average lost 80.77 points, or 0.16%, and settled at 50,786.01.

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