Indices edge higher in early trade; breadth strong

The key equity benchmarks traded with moderate gains as easing crude oil prices and declining global bond yields provided support to market sentiment. IT stocks, however, lagged amid concerns over the impact of elevated US interest rates. The Nifty remained above the 23,300 level.

All sectoral indices on the NSE, barring IT, traded in positive territory. Realty, pharma and metal stocks led the gains, supported by broad-based buying across the market.

At 09:25 IST, the barometer index, the S&P BSE Sensex added 177.61 points or 0.24% to 74,501.32. The Nifty 50 index rose 46.40 points or 0.19% to 23,315.20.

The broader market outperformed the frontline indices. The BSE 150 MidCap Index advanced 0.73% and the BSE 250 SmallCap Index jumped 0.69%.

The market breadth was strong. On the BSE, 2,090 shares rose and 823 shares fell. A total of 214 shares were unchanged.

Foreign portfolio investors (FPIs) sold shares worth Rs 3,208.76 crore, while domestic institutional investors (DIIs) were net buyers to the tune of Rs 3,617.75 crore in the Indian equity market on 17 September 2026, according to provisional data.

Numbers to Track:

The yield on India's 10-year benchmark federal paper rose 0.09% to 7.057 compared with the previous session close of 7.051.

In the foreign exchange market, the rupee edged higher against the dollar. The partially convertible rupee was hovering at 95.7350 compared with its close of 95.8975 during the previous trading session.

MCX Gold futures for 5 October 2026 settlement fell 0.02% to Rs 1,52,968.

The US Dollar Index (DXY), which tracks the greenback's value against a basket of currencies, was up 0.01% to 100.26.

The United States 10-year bond yield fell 0.18% to 4.939.

In the commodities market, Brent crude for the November 2026 settlement fell 93 cents or 0.89% to $103.89 a barrel.

Stocks in Spotlight:

Skyways Air Services rallied 6.53% after the company reported consolidated Q1 FY27 revenue of Rs 1,216.6 crore, up 90.4% year-on-year from Rs 639 crore, while net profit nearly tripled to Rs 19.77 crore in Q1 FY27, from Rs 6.77 crore in Q1 FY25.

Share India Securities advanced 1.92% after the company acquired a 100% stake in Enshrine Leasing for Rs 39.72 crore on 17 September 2026. The acquisition expands Share Indias presence in the financial-services space.

Global Markets:

Most Asian indices traded higher on Friday, following an overnight rally on Wall Street and a drop in crude oil prices.

Bank of Japan raised its interest rates by 25 basis points to 1.25% from the previous rate of 1%, highest in 30 years, since 1995. The yen remained weak against the dollar. The BOJ said the move was because of a risk that inflation will deviate upward to beyond its 2% target.

In Europe, the Bank of England kept UK interest rates unchanged at 3.75% on Thursday in a 6-3 vote. The central bank maintained a cautious stance, with three policymakers voting for a 25-basis-point increase amid concerns that higher energy prices could generate further inflationary pressure.

US stock market ended higher on Thursday amid easing oil prices, dropping Treasury yields after strong labour data. The Dow Jones Industrial Average rallied 0.61%, while the S&P 500 gained 1.14%. The Nasdaq Composite closed 1.69%.

The rally in US technology stocks lifted the Nasdaq index. Nvidia stock price surged 2.54%, AMD shares jumped 6.36%, Intel share price spiked 7.67%, Apple stock price rose 1.38%, Microsoft shares gained 1.52%, and Amazon share price rallied 2.13%.

Crude oil prices extended losses for a third session on hopes of limited supply disruption. Reports emerged of additional Saudi crude shipments through Oman, easing supply worries.

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