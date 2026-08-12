Indices edge lower in early trade; breadth positive

The key equity benchmarks traded with minor losses in early trade as investors remained cautious ahead of the release of domestic inflation data later today. Market participants are also assessing a slew of Q1 FY27 earnings announcements, with sector- and stock-specific movements remaining in focus amid the ongoing earnings season. Investors are also keeping a close watch on the progress of the monsoon, which remains an important factor for the broader economic outlook.

The Nifty traded below the 24,550 mark, while sentiment remained subdued amid a lack of strong directional cues. Investors continued to monitor movements in crude oil prices and developments on the global geopolitical front for further indications on the market's near-term trajectory.

PSU Bank, metal and Auto shares advanced while FMCG, Realty and pharma shares declined.

At 09:25 IST, the barometer index, the S&P BSE Sensex declined 102.08 points or 0.12% to 78,062.23. The Nifty 50 index fell 31.05 points or 0.12% to 24,442.95.

In the broader market, the BSE 150 MidCap Index declined 0.13% and the BSE 250 SmallCap Index added 0.24%.

The market breadth was positive. On the BSE, 1,671 shares rose and 1,332 shares fell. A total of 210 shares were unchanged.

Foreign portfolio investors (FPIs) bought shares worth Rs 258.55 crore, while domestic institutional investors (DIIs) were net buyers to the tune of Rs 24.77 crore in the Indian equity market on 11 August 2026, provisional data showed.

Numbers to Track:

The yield on India's 10-year benchmark federal paper was unchanged at 6.779.

In the foreign exchange market, the rupee edged lower against the dollar. The partially convertible rupee was hovering at 95.4075 compared with its close of 95.3600 during the previous trading session.

MCX Gold futures for 5 October 2026 settlement rose 0.61% to Rs 1,54,697.

The US Dollar Index (DXY), which tracks the greenback's value against a basket of currencies, was up 0.04% to 99.87.

The United States 10-year bond yield advanced 0.09% to 4.688.

In the commodities market, Brent crude for October 2026 settlement rose 84 cents or 0.94% to $89.75 a barrel.

Stocks in Spotlight:

Manappuram Finance declined 1.66%. The company reported a more than four-fold year-on-year increase in consolidated net profit to Rs 584.6 crore in Q1 FY27 from Rs 138.4 crore in Q1 FY26. Net interest income rose 28.1% YoY to Rs 1,723.7 crore from Rs 1,345.3 crore. Impairment on financial instruments declined 60.6% YoY to Rs 225.5 crore from Rs 572.4 crore.

Landmark Cars fell 5.09%. The company reported a 97.5% year-on-year increase in consolidated net profit to Rs 14.5 crore in Q1 FY27 from Rs 7.4 crore in Q1 FY26. Revenue from operations rose 22.7% YoY to Rs 1,302.4 crore from Rs 1,061.7 crore.

Bata India jumped 5.80% after the company reported a 23.04% year-on-year increase in consolidated net profit to Rs 63.98 crore in Q1 FY27 from Rs 52 crore in Q1 FY26. Revenue from operations rose 3.9% YoY to Rs 978.9 crore from Rs 941.9 crore. The board declared an interim dividend of Rs 25 per share for FY27.

Global Markets:

Asian markets traded mixed on Wednesday as investors looked ahead to an important US inflation report that will likely determine the near-term direction for interest rates.

A surprisingly hot inflation report will likely alarm investors who expect it will shape what the Federal Reserve does at its September meeting, as policymakers take a reprieve in August.

The American Central Bank has been laser focused on the impact higher pricing pressures are having on the U.S. consumer, with three dissenters at the last meeting voting to raise rates. And those concerns have yet to abate, with U.S. oil prices pushing above $83 a barrel this week, as hopes of a reopening of the Strait of Hormuz dwindle.

Wednesdays inflation report wont be the last hurdle the stock market will have to get past this week. The July producer price index thats due out Thursday will have to prove the prior months softer report can be repeated.

Overnight on Wall Street, the S&P 500 fell on Tuesday, bogged down by key technology stocks, as hopes among investors that the Strait of Hormuz would reopen faltered, exacerbating lingering doubts that the U.S. and Iran can reach a broader resolution to the conflict.

The broad market index lost 0.32%, dropping for a second day and closing at 7,728.20. The Nasdaq Composite fell 0.60% to 26,445.45. The Dow Jones Industrial Average shed 184.13 points, or 0.34%, to end at 53,791.85.

The moves come as oil prices rose amid uncertainty over the Middle East conflict, with the secretary of Irans Supreme National Security Council reiterating that the strait would not reopen until its conditions have been met, according to media reports.

The U.S. West Texas Intermediate futures closed up 1.3% at $83.20 a barrel. International benchmark Brent crude gained about 1.4% to close at $88.91 a barrel yesterday.

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