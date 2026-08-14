Indices edge lower in early trade; breadth positive

The key equity benchmarks traded with moderate losses in early trade as investors assessed a slew of Q1 FY27 earnings announcements amid the ongoing results season. Sector- and stock-specific movements remained in focus, while investors also tracked the progress of the monsoon, an important factor for the broader economic outlook.

The Nifty traded below the 24,350 mark, while sentiment remained subdued amid a lack of strong directional cues. Investors continued to monitor movements in crude oil and gold prices, along with developments on the global geopolitical front, for further indications on the market's near-term trajectory.

On the sectoral front, all NSE sectoral indices, barring the consumer durables index, traded in the red. Metal, auto and IT stocks emerged as the leading laggards in early trade.

At 09:25 IST, the barometer index, the S&P BSE Sensex declined 307.47 points or 0.38% to 77,773.64. The Nifty 50 index fell 74.10 points or 0.31% to 24,322.85.

The broader market outperformed the frontline indices. The BSE 150 MidCap Index shed 0.07% and the BSE 250 SmallCap Index rose 0.09%.

The market breadth was positive. On the BSE, 1,705 shares rose and 1,360 shares fell. A total of 215 shares were unchanged.

Foreign portfolio investors (FPIs) sold shares worth Rs 510.69 crore, while domestic institutional investors (DIIs) were net buyers to the tune of Rs 4,353.09 crore in the Indian equity market on 13 August 2026, provisional data showed.

Numbers to Track:

The yield on India's 10-year benchmark federal paper was shed 0.06% to 6.754 as compared with 6.758 previous sessions close.

In the foreign exchange market, the rupee edged higher against the dollar. The partially convertible rupee was hovering at 95.4200 compared with its close of 95.4550 during the previous trading session.

MCX Gold futures for 5 October 2026 settlement shed 0.65% to Rs 1,52,471.

The US Dollar Index (DXY), which tracks the greenback's value against a basket of currencies, was down 0.08% to 99.89.

The United States 10-year bond yield declined 0.02% to 4.640.

In the commodities market, Brent crude for October 2026 settlement added 5 cents or 0.05% to $87.12 a barrel.

Stocks in Spotlight:

Tata Motors Passenger Vehicles (PV) declined 3.75% after the company reported a sharp 80.25% decline in consolidated net profit to Rs 775 crore in Q1 FY27 compared with Rs 3,924 crore posted in the corresponding quarter of the previous year. Revenue from operations increased 9.26% YoY to Rs 95,799 crore in the quarter ended 30th June 2026.

Premier Explosives fell 0.30%. The company reported a 83.36% decline in consolidated net profit to Rs 3.07 crore in Q1 Fy27 compared with Rs 18.45 crore in Q1 FY25. Net sales tumbled 27.85% YoY to Rs 102.56 crore in Q1 FY27.

KRBL rallied 4.13% after the companys consolidated net profit jumped 73.16% to Rs 260.74 crore despite 5.59% decline in net sales to Rs 1,495.86 crore in Q1 FY27 over Q1 FY26.

Global Markets:

Asian markets rose on Friday, poised for their strongest week in two months as benign inflation data dented expectations of an imminent U.S. rate hike, although faltering talks to end the war in the Middle East are likely to keep risk sentiment in check.

Brent futures near flat line after a drop on Thursday but were set for a 4% weekly gain, snapping a two-week losing streak, after the U.S. threatened to ramp up economic pressure on Iran, including extending a naval blockade.

Markets have so far shrugged off the lack of progress in ending the Iran war, instead focusing on the broad AI theme and the global monetary policy outlook.

U.S. inflation reports this week suggested pricing pressure remained under control, lowering the odds of a rate increase from the Federal Reserve next month.

Overnight on Wall Street, the S&P 500 notched a record-high close on Thursday, fueled by advances in Sandisk and other heavyweight technology stocks.

The S&P 500 climbed 0.65% to end the session at 7,798.99 points, exceeding its record high close last Friday. The Nasdaq gained 0.81% to 26,803.03 points, while the Dow Jones Industrial Average rose 0.13% to 53,839.99 points.

Memory chip makers Sandisk and Micron Technology surged 13.7% and 4.2%, respectively, while Microsoft added almost 1% and Meta Platforms rose 2.8%.

Strong earnings forecasts in recent weeks from companies, including Microsoft and Amazon, has reduced investors' concerns about massive spending on AI data centers.

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