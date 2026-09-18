Indices end sideways; metal shares shine for 3rd day

The key equity benchmarks ended sideways on Friday, as easing crude oil prices and softer global bond yields provided support to investor sentiment. Market sentiment was further aided by Moodys upward revision of Indias FY27 GDP growth forecast to 7%, reflecting confidence in the resilience of the domestic economy despite persistent geopolitical tensions in West Asia. The Nifty closed above the 23,300 level.

In the primary market, the NSE IPO was fully subscribed, while investors continued to track subscription trends in other ongoing issues and monitor the listing performance of recently listed companies.

Metal, media and realty shares advanced while IT, consumer durables and FMCG shares declined.

As per provisional closing data, the barometer index, the S&P BSE Sensex shed 19.63 points or 0.03% to 74,294.96. The Nifty 50 index added 75.80 points or 0.33% to 23,346.40.

The broader market outperformed the frontline indices. The BSE 150 MidCap Index jumped 1.30% and the BSE 250 SmallCap Index added 1.31%.

The market breadth was strong. On the BSE, 2,713 shares rose and 1,617 shares fell. A total of 230 shares were unchanged.

In the commodities market, Brent crude for the November 2026 settlement declined $1.44 or 1.37% to $103.38 a barrel. The United States 10-year bond yield added 0.26% to 4.958.

New Listing :

Shares of Veegaland Developers were at Rs 145 on the BSE, representing a premium of 3.57% as compared with the issue price of Rs 140.

The stock debuted at Rs 151 on the BSE, a premium of 7.86% over its issue price.

The stock has hit a high of Rs 153.95 and a low of Rs 143.45. On the BSE, over 10.93 lakh shares of the company were traded in the counter.

Initial Public Offer (IPO):

National Stock Exchange of India (NSE) received bids for 9,05,84,984 shares as against 8,86,42,911 shares on offer, according to stock exchange data at 15:30 IST on 18 September 2026. The issue was subscribed 1.02 times.

The issue opened for bidding on 17 September 2026 and will close on 21 September 2026. The price band of the IPO is fixed between Rs 1,700 and 1,785 per share. An investor can bid for a minimum of 8 equity shares and multiples thereof.

Jindal Supreme(India) received bids for 1,54,34,59,022 shares as against 93,99,600 shares on offer, according to stock exchange data at 15:30 IST on 18 September 2026. The issue was subscribed 164.20 times.

The issue opened for bidding on 16 September 2026 and will close on 18 September 2026. The price band of the IPO is fixed between Rs 88 and 93 per share. An investor can bid for a minimum of 161 equity shares and multiples thereof.

Hero Motors received bids for 57,11,81,886 shares as against 8,86,07,596 shares on offer, according to stock exchange data at 15:30 IST on 18 September 2026. The issue was subscribed 6.45 times.

The issue opened for bidding on 16 September 2026 and will close on 18 September 2026. The price band of the IPO is fixed between Rs 79 and 84 per share. An investor can bid for a minimum of 178 equity shares and multiples thereof.

SS Retail received bids for 77,60,68,300 shares as against 87,93,884 shares on offer, according to stock exchange data at 15:30 IST on 18 September 2026. The issue was subscribed 88.25 times.

The issue opened for bidding on 16 September 2026 and will close on 18 September 2026. The price band of the IPO is fixed between Rs 403 and 424 per share. An investor can bid for a minimum of 35 equity shares and multiples thereof.

Sonaselection India received bids for 81,74,400 shares as against 1,00,10,000 shares on offer, according to stock exchange data at 15:30 IST on 18 September 2026. The issue was subscribed 0.82 times.

The issue opened for bidding on 17 September 2026 and will close on 21 September 2026. The price band of the IPO is fixed between Rs 94 and 99 per share. An investor can bid for a minimum of 150 equity shares and multiples thereof.

Economy:

Moodys Ratings raised its India GDP growth forecast for FY27 to 7% from 6%, citing stronger-than-expected economic momentum and resilience to disruptions from the Middle East conflict.

Indias real GDP growth accelerated to 8.2% YoY in the first six months of calendar 2026, supported by stronger private consumption, robust investment and sustained strength in services.

Moodys retained Indias Baa3 sovereign rating with a stable outlook. The review, completed on 10 September, did not constitute a rating action.

Buzzing Index:

The Nifty Metal index jumped 1.51% to 13,052.60. The index climbed 3.03% in the three consecutive trading sessions.

Welspun Corp (up 8.12%), APL Apollo Tubes (up 5.66%), Hindustan Zinc (up 4.14%), Vedanta (up 3.94%), Jindal Stainless (up 3.94%), Adani Enterprises (up 3.31%), Hindustan Copper (up 2.21%), JSW Steel (up 1.77%), Lloyds Metals & Energy (up 1.6%) and Steel Authority of India (up 1.33%) surged.

Stocks in Spotlight:

Concord Biotech added 2.27% after the company said that the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (US FDA) had successfully concluded the inspection of the company's Valthera Formulation Facility, with one minor procedural observation.

OnEMI Technology Solutions declined 1.20%. The company said that its board has approved a proposal to raise approximately up to Rs 832 crore through the issuance of equity shares on a preferential basis. The company stated that marquee investors, including Axis Mutual Fund, HDFC Mutual Fund, Massachusetts Institute of Technology, White Oak, 360 One, Groww Mutual Fund, Bandhan Mutual Fund, have participated in the proposed preferential issue.

Gujarat Themis Biosyn advanced 1.29% after the company has announced the completion of the acquisition of 100% equity shareholding in MicroBiopharm Japan Co. (MBJ), Japan, through Themis Biosyn Japan, a wholly owned subsidiary incorporated in Japan.

Global Markets:

European markets traded lower while most Asian indices ended higher on Friday, following an overnight rally on Wall Street and a drop in crude oil prices.

The Bank of Japan raised its policy rate by 25 basis points to 1.25% from 1%, marking its highest level since 1995. The yen remained weak against the US dollar. The BOJ said the rate hike was aimed at addressing the risk of inflation rising above its 2% target.

In Europe, the Bank of England kept UK interest rates unchanged at 3.75% on Thursday in a 6-3 vote. The central bank maintained a cautious stance, with three policymakers voting for a 25-basis-point increase amid concerns that higher energy prices could generate further inflationary pressure.

US stock market ended higher on Thursday amid easing oil prices, dropping Treasury yields after strong labour data. The Dow Jones Industrial Average rallied 0.61%, while the S&P 500 gained 1.14%. The Nasdaq Composite closed 1.69%.

The rally in US technology stocks lifted the Nasdaq index. Nvidia stock price surged 2.54%, AMD shares jumped 6.36%, Intel share price spiked 7.67%, Apple stock price rose 1.38%, Microsoft shares gained 1.52%, and Amazon share price rallied 2.13%.

Crude oil prices extended losses for a third session on hopes of limited supply disruption. Reports emerged of additional Saudi crude shipments through Oman, easing supply worries.

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