Indices pare early losses; realty shares decline
At 10:30 IST, the barometer index, the S&P BSE Sensex, declined 73.38 points or 0.09% to 74,708.38. The Nifty 50 index lost 37.70 points or 0.16% to 23,362.25.
In the broader market, the BSE 150 MidCap Index fell 0.70% and the BSE 250 SmallCap Index shed 0.75%.
The market breadth was negative. On the BSE, 1,499 shares rose and 2,494 shares fell. A total of 286 shares were unchanged.
Economy:
Indias consumer price inflation rose to 4.82% in August from 4.45% in July, Indias Ministry of Statistics and Program Implementation said in a Monday release, adding to pressure on the countrys central bank to raise key benchmark rates.
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Indias food inflation climbed to 5.95% in August from 5.52% a month ago. Goods transport service inflation rose the sharpest to over 14% in August, while personal transport inflation rose over 7%, the release said. Wholesale price-based inflation rose to 9.92% in August, compared to 9.78% in July, on rising prices of food, manufactured items, and fuel and power.
Inflation in the food index rose to 7.05% in August, from 6.65% in July. In manufactured items, WPI inflation was at a series high of 8.37%, higher than 8.29% in July. In the fuel and power basket, wholesale price index (WPI)-based inflation was 22.93%.
New Listings:
Shares of Pranav Constructions were currently trading at Rs 136.45 at 10:22 IST on the BSE, representing a premium of 9.52% as compared with the issue price of Rs 124.
The stock debuted at Rs 162 on the BSE, a premium of 30.65% over its issue price.
So far, the stock has hit a high of Rs 164.50 and a low of Rs 129.60. On the BSE, over 45.08 lakh shares of the company were traded in the counter so far.
Buzzing Index:
The Nifty Realty index fell 1.79% to 833.30. The index tanked 9.33% in the seven consecutive trading sessions.
Godrej Properties (down 3.23%), Aditya Birla Real Estate (down 2.72%), Prestige Estates Projects (down 2.56%), Lodha Developers (down 1.99%) and DLF (down 1.55%), Oberoi Realty (down 1.46%), Phoenix Mills (down 1.23%), Sobha (down 0.76%), Brigade Enterprises (down 0.7%) and Anant Raj (down 0.27%) fell.
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First Published: Sep 15 2026 | 10:50 AM IST