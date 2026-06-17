Indices trade higher; consumer durables shares rally

The key equity benchmarks traded with moderate gains in morning trade, supported by the peace agreement between the United States and Iran. Investor sentiment remained positive amid easing geopolitical tensions; however, caution prevailed due to delays in monsoon progress, which have heightened concerns over food inflation. Market participants will closely track key outcomes from the G7 Summit, along with monsoon developments, foreign institutional investor (FII) activity, and inflation trends for further directional cues. The Nifty traded above the 24,050 level.

Consumer durables shares witnessed buying demand for fourth trading session.

At 10:25 IST, the barometer index, the S&P BSE Sensex advanced 309.73 points or 0.40% to 77,118.21. The Nifty 50 index jumped 86.95 points or 0.36% to 24,076.10.

In the broader market, the BSE 150 MidCap Index gained 0.50% and the BSE 250 SmallCap Index added 0.39%.

The market breadth was strong. On the BSE 2,251 shares rose and 1,429 shares fell. A total of 191 shares were unchanged.

In the foreign exchange market, the rupee edged higher against the dollar. The partially convertible rupee was hovering at 94.4350 compared with its close of 94.6000 during the previous trading session.

In the commodities market, Brent crude for August 2026 settlement fell 53 cents or 0.67% to $78.43 a barrel.

Buzzing Index:

The Nifty Consumer Durables index jumped 2.08% to 37,213.85, extending its gaining streak to a fourth straight session. The index has gained 8.91% in the four trading days.

Dixon Technologies (India) (up 5.02%), Blue Star (up 3.99%), Voltas (up 3.22%), Crompton Greaves Consumer Electricals (up 3.12%) and PG Electroplast (up 1.99%), LG Electronics India (up 1.94%), Havells India (up 1.89%), Kalyan Jewellers India (up 1.56%), Kajaria Ceramics (up 1.18%) and Titan Company (up 0.84%) surged.

Monsoon Gap Raises Concerns

India's southwest monsoon has stalled after reaching Kerala, leaving the country with a rainfall deficit of 35% as of 16 June. The shortfall is most severe in central India (63%) and eastern and northeastern regions (43%), while the monsoon has yet to reach Mumbai, more than a week after its normal arrival date. The delay comes amid growing concerns over a developing El Ni, which typically weakens monsoon rains.

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) expects the current slowdown to persist for another five to six days due to unfavorable weather conditions. In response, the Centre has placed 150-200 districts under close monitoring, asked states to prepare crop contingency plans, and warned that a weak monsoon could increase food inflation and pressure agricultural output. Despite the concerns, officials said seed, fertiliser and reservoir stocks remain adequate for now.

Stocks in Spotlight:

Puravankara rose 2.10% after the real estate developer announced the acquisition of a 9.73-acre land parcel in North Bengaluru. The company said the land parcel is located at Sanna Ammanikere in the rapidly developing airport corridor. The project has a development potential of around 0.89 million square feet and an estimated gross development value (GDV) of Rs 800 crore.

Meta Infotech hit an upper circuit of 5% after the company announced the receipt of significant renewal orders from a leading stock exchange and a private sector bank. In a regulatory filing, the company stated that it has secured a renewal order worth Rs 2.20 crore from one of India's leading stock exchanges for software subscription services. The contract covers the period from 23 June 2026 to 22 June 2027 and is scheduled to be executed within 15 days.

Krishna Defence and Allied Industries rallied 4.11% after the company announced a new order from the Ministry of Defence. The company said it has received an order worth Rs 45.64 crore, for the supply of special steel products to be used in a shipbuilding project. According to the company, the order is scheduled to be executed within eight months.

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