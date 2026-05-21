Indices trade higher in early trade; breadth strong

The key equity benchmarks traded with significant gains in early trade supported by positive global cues. Hopes of de-escalation in the Middle East boosted investor confidence, while crude oil prices retreated from the $110-per-barrel level. The rupee also strengthened against the U.S. dollar. Investors remained focused on the ongoing quarterly earnings season. Nifty traded above the 23,750 mark.

Barring IT all the sectoral indices on the NSE were traded in green with realty, PSU Bank and auto shares leading the rally.

At 09:25 IST, the barometer index, the S&P BSE Sensex added 299.81 points or 0.41% to 75,665.61. The Nifty 50 index rose 118.85 points or 0.50% to 23,775.10.

The broader market outperformed the frontline indices. The BSE 150 MidCap Index rose 0.76% and the BSE 250 SmallCap Index jumped 0.95%.

The market breadth was strong. On the BSE, 2,305 shares rose and 650 shares fell. A total of 144 shares were unchanged.

Foreign portfolio investors (FPIs) sold shares worth Rs 1,597.35 crore, while domestic institutional investors (DIIs) were net buyers to the tune of Rs 1,968.35 crore in the Indian equity market on 20 May 2026, provisional data showed.

Stocks in Spotlight:

Samvardhana Motherson International added 2.61% after the company reported a 46.24% year-on-year surge in consolidated net profit to Rs 1,497.14 crore in Q4 FY26, compared with Rs 1,023.70 crore in the corresponding quarter last year. Revenue from operations increased 9.23% YoY to Rs 34,309.31 crore in the quarter ended 31 March 2026.

Lenskart Solutions gained 2.40% after the company reported an 8.49% year-on-year decline in consolidated net profit to Rs 200.29 crore in Q4 FY26, compared with Rs 218.89 crore in the corresponding quarter last year. However, revenue from operations surged 46.62% YoY to Rs 2,515.71 crore in the quarter ended 31 March 2026.

Apollo Hospitals shed 0.52%. The company reported a 35.9% year-on-year jump in consolidated net profit to Rs 529.3 crore, compared with Rs 389.6 crore in the corresponding quarter last year. Revenue from operations rose 18.1% YoY to Rs 6,605.5 crore against Rs 5,592.2 crore in the year-ago period.

Numbers to Track:

The yield on India's 10-year benchmark federal paper declined 0.28% to 7.059 compared with the previous session close of 7.079.

In the foreign exchange market, the rupee edged higher against the dollar. The partially convertible rupee was hovering at 96.2700 compared with its close of 96.8600 during the previous trading session.

MCX Gold futures for 5 June 2026 settlement declined 0.17% to Rs 159,729.

The US Dollar Index (DXY), which tracks the greenback's value against a basket of currencies, was up 0.10% to 99.19.

The United States 10-year bond yield advanced 0.37% to 4.592.

In the commodities market, Brent crude for July 2026 settlement advanced 78 cents or 0.74% to $105.80 a barrel.

Global Markets:

Asia-Pacific market opened higher on Thursday, following overnight gains on Wall Street amid hopes of a possible resolution to the Middle East conflict.

U.S. President Donald Trump said that Washington was in the final stages of negotiations with Iran, according to media reports, helping lift investor optimism.

Japans Nikkei 225 jumped over 3% after the release of the countrys latest trade data. Exports rose at the fastest pace since January, rising 14.8% in April, driven by surge in semiconductor shipments. Imports grew 9.7% year-on-year, higher than an expected 8.3% rise, according to government data. The countrys trade balance narrowed to 301.9 billion yen in April, from 643 billion yen in March.

Overnight in the U.S., The Dow Jones Industrial Average advanced 645.47 points, or 1.31%, closing at 50,009.35. The S&P 500 rose 1.08% to 7,432.97, while the Nasdaq Composite added 1.54% and ended at 26,270.36.

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