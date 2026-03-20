Indices trade in positive terrain; IT shares rally

The key equity benchmarks traded with significant gains in early afternoon trade aided by short-covering after sharp losses in the previous session. Sentiment was also supported by easing in crude oil prices. Investors will monitor the ongoing Middle East conflict. The Nifty traded above 23,150 mark.

IT stocks rebounded after witnessing selling pressure in the previous session.

At 12:25 IST, the barometer index, the S&P BSE Sensex advanced 446.07 points or 0.60% to 74,653.31. The Nifty 50 index rose 152.65 points or 0.67% to 23,155.25.

In the broader market, the BSE 150 MidCap Index added 0.83% and the BSE 250 SmallCap Index gained 0.55%.

The market breadth was strong. On the BSE, 2,724 shares rose and 1,331 shares fell. A total of 167 shares were unchanged.

The rupee hit a record low of 93.3800 against the U.S. dollar, as the greenback strengthened further and FII outflows continued unabated amid the ongoing West Asia conflict.

In the commodities market, Brent crude for May 2026 settlement fell 81 cents or 0.75% to $107.84 a barrel.

Derivatives:

The NSE's India VIX, a gauge of the market's expectation of volatility over the near term, shed 0.46% to 22.70. The Nifty 30 March 2026 futures were trading at 23,199, at a premium of 43.75 points as compared with the spot at 23,155.25

The Nifty option chain for the 30 March 2026 expiry showed a maximum call OI of 46.7 lakh contracts at the 24,000 strike price. Maximum put OI of 48.4 lakh contracts was seen at the 22,000 strike price.

Buzzing Index:

The Nifty IT index jumped 1.63% to 29,045.85. The index tumbled 3.31% in the past trading session.

Oracle Financial Services Software (up 3.63%), Tech Mahindra (up 3.31%), Persistent Systems (up 2.65%), HCL Technologies (up 2.49%), Infosys (up 1.69%), Mphasis (up 1.6%), Wipro (up 0.91%), Tata Consultancy Services (up 0.83%) and Coforge (up 0.43%) advanced.

Stocks in Spotlight:

JSW Cement rose 1.22% after the company commissioned its greenfield integrated cement plant in Nagaur, Rajasthan, marking its entry into North India.

Indian Renewable Energy Development Agency (IREDA) rose 0.64%. The companys board approved borrowing programme upto Rs 40,000 crore for financial year 2026-27.

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