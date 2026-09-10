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Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Indices trade in positive terrain; media shares rally

Indices trade in positive terrain; media shares rally

Last Updated : Sep 10 2026 | 12:50 PM IST
The key equity barometers traded with modest gains in the early afternoon trade despite elevated crude oil prices weigh on the macroeconomic outlook. The Nifty traded above the 23,450 mark.

Media shares advanced after declining in the past trading session.

At 12:25 IST, the barometer index, the S&P BSE Sensex advanced 93.70 points or 0.13% to 74,866.50. The Nifty 50 index rose 30.85 points or 0.13% to 23,461.25.

In the broader market, the BSE 150 MidCap Index shed 0.20% and the BSE 250 SmallCap Index added 0.18%.

The market breadth was negative. On the BSE, 1,962 shares rose and 2,172 shares fell. A total of 269 shares were unchanged.

 

Derivatives:

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The NSE's India VIX, a gauge of the market's expectation of volatility over the near term, fell 1.67% to 11.72. The Nifty 29 September 2026 futures were trading at 23,565.90 at a premium of 104.65 points as compared with the spot at 23,461.25.

The Nifty option chain for the 29 September 2026 expiry showed a maximum call OI of 82.5 lakh contracts at the 24,000 strike price. A maximum put OI of 65.6 lakh contracts was seen at the 24,000 strike price.

Buzzing Index:

The Nifty Media index advanced 1.26% to 1,545.70. The index tumbled 3.89% in the four consecutive trading sessions.

Saregama India (up 2.8%), PVR Inox (up 2.69%), Tips Music (up 2.52%), Sun TV Network (up 1.86%), Nazara Technologies (up 1.1%), D B Corp (up 0.81%), Network 18 Media & Investments (up 0.11%) advanced.

Stock in Spotlight:

Kolte Patil Developers rose 2.78% after the real estate developer announced that its latest residential project in Pune generated sales of over Rs 600 crore within 60 hours of launch.

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First Published: Sep 10 2026 | 12:50 PM IST