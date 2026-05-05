Indices trade lower as Middle East tensions weigh; European mrkt advance

The key equity benchmarks continued to trade with moderate losses in afternoon trade, tracking weakness in global markets as escalating USIran conflict in the Middle East weighed on investor sentiment. Investors will monitor crude oil prices and FII outcome. The Nifty traded below the 24,050 mark.

Realty, consumer durables and oil & gas shares declined while auto, metal and FMCG shares advanced.

At 13:25 IST, the barometer index, the S&P BSE Sensex declined 240.17 points or 0.31% to 77,033.55. The Nifty 50 index fell 83.40 points or 0.36% to 24,031.90.

In the broader market, the BSE 150 MidCap Index added 0.15% and the BSE 250 SmallCap Index rose 0.08%.

The market breadth was positive. On the BSE, 1,851 shares rose and 2,168 shares fell. A total of 216 shares were unchanged.

The NSE's India VIX, a gauge of the market's expectation of volatility over the near term, declined 1.25% to 18.07.

In the commodities market, Brent crude for July 2026 settlement gained $2.23 or 2.86% to $108.17 a barrel.

Gainers & Losers:

Mahindra & Mahindra (up 2.09%), Hindalco Industries (up 1.45%), Ultratech Cement (up 1.41%) and Bajaj Finserv (up 1.15%) were the major Nifty50 gainers.

Tech Mahindra (down 1.55%), Coal India (down 1.48%), Eternal (down 1.45%) and ICICI Bank (down 1.23%) were the major Nifty50 losers.

Stocks in Spotlight:

Organic Recycling Systems surged 2.72% after the company announced a strategic collaboration to expand its sustainability services portfolio. The company has entered into a partnership with General Carbon Advisory Services to strengthen its offerings in carbon management and compliance, with a focus on Carbon Border Adjustment Mechanism (CBAM) advisory. The collaboration aims to support organisations in areas such as emissions reporting, carbon accounting and sustainability compliance.

Wockhardt surged 8.10% after the company reported a sharp turnaround in quarterly earnings, aided by strong growth in key geographies. On a consolidated basis, the company reported a net profit of Rs 164 crore in Q4 FY26, reversing a loss of Rs 45 crore in the year-ago period. PAT surged 168.85% QoQ from Rs 61 crore in Q3 FY26. Revenue from operations rose 29.87% YoY to Rs 965 crore in Q4 FY26, while increasing 8.67% QoQ from Rs 888 crore.

Tata Technologies rallied 5.81% after the companys consolidated net profit surged over thirty times to Rs 204.17 crore in Q4 FY26, compared with Rs 6.64 crore in Q3 FY26. Revenue from operations jumped 15.12% QoQ to Rs 1,572.22 crore in Q4 FY26.

Quess Corp surged 8.96% after the company reported a consolidated net profit of Rs 64.35 crore in Q4 FY26 compared with a net loss of Rs 95.45 crore in Q4 FY25. Revenue from operations increased 6.46% YoY to Rs 3,892.45 crore in Q4 FY26.

Desco Infratech hit an upper limit of 5% after its consolidated net profit rallied 75.34% to Rs 10.17 crore in Q4 FY26 as compared with Rs 5.80 crore in Q4 FY25. Revenue from operations surged 108.01% to Rs 76.57 crore in Q4 FY26 versus Rs 36.81 crore in Q4 FY25.

SNL Bearings jumped 9.71%. The company reported an 8.21% year-on-year (YoY) decline in standalone net profit to Rs 2.57 crore for Q4 FY26, compared with Rs 2.80 crore in the corresponding quarter last year. However, revenue from operations rose 10.20% YoY to Rs 15.22 crore during the quarter.

Tata Chemicals fell 1.16% after the companys consolidated net loss widened to Rs 2,132 crore in Q4 FY26 comapred with net loss of Rs 74 crore in Q4 FY25. Revenue from operations slipped 2.02% YoY to Rs 3,438 crore, driven by lower realization (mainly due to lower exports from US), offset by higher volumes in India.

Jindal Stainless shed 0.06%. The company reported 3.61% decline in standalone net profit to Rs 891.57 crore despite a 0.38% rise in revenue from operations to Rs 10,826.47 crore in Q4 FY26 over Q4 FY25.

Computer Age Management Services (CAMS) jumped 7.64% after the companys consolidated net profit surged 10.88% to Rs 126.43 crore on 11% increase in revenue from operations to Rs 395.22 crore in Q4 FY26 over Q4 FY25.

Aarti Industries declined 5.03%. The company reported a 3% jump in consolidated net profit to Rs 137 crore despite 2.81% fall in revenue from operations to Rs 2422 crore in Q4 FY26 over Q3 FY26.

Sobha rose 1.95% after the company reported a 124.8% surge in consolidated net profit to Rs 91.84 crore on a 60.2% rise in revenue from operations to Rs 1,987.84 crore in Q4 FY26 over Q4 FY25. Sales value stood at Rs 2,039 crore in Q4 FY26, registering a growth of 30% YoY.

Global Market:

Most European market advanced as investors digested the latest developments in the Iran war.

Asian market traded mixed on Tuesday as risk appetite was battered by heightened tensions in the Strait of Hormuz. Markets in Japan, China, and South Korea were closed, keeping regional trading volumes dull.

Investor sentiment nosedived after Iran launched strikes in response to a U.S. operation to reopen the Strait of Hormuz.

The development threatened to upset an already tenuous ceasefire between the U.S. and Iran, although separate comments from Iranian officials indicated that talks between both sides were still progressing.

Overnight on Wall Street, stocks fell on Monday as the latest developments in the Middle East sent oil prices higher, sparking further worries about instability in the region.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average shed 557.37 points, or 1.13%, closing at 48,941.90. The S&P 500 slid 0.41% to end at 7,200.75, while the Nasdaq Composite lost 0.19% to settle at 25,067.80.

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