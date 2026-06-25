Indices trade with decent gains; FMCG share advance for 2nd day

The domestic equity benchmarks traded with minor gains in the mid- afternoon trade. The Nifty traded near the 24,100 level. FMGC shares advanced for second consecutive trading session.

At 14:28 IST, the barometer index, the S&P BSE Sensex, added 241.66 points or 0.28% to 77,512.65. The Nifty 50 index rose 77.95 points or 0.32% to 24,099.60.

The broader market underperforms frontline indices. The BSE 150 MidCap Index fell 0.22% and the BSE 250 SmallCap Index fell 0.45%.

The market breadth was negative. On the BSE, 1,697 shares rose and 2,461 shares fell. A total of 185 shares were unchanged.

Buzzing Index:

The Nifty FMGC index added 0.77% to 49,464.30. The index rose 0.82% in the two consecutive trading sessions.

Tata Consumer Products (up 2.8%), United Spirits (up 2.07%), Godrej Consumer Products (up 1.67%), Colgate-Palmolive (India) (up 1.44%), Hindustan Unilever (up 1.42%), Nestle India (up 1.4%), Radico Khaitan (up 1.15%), Marico (up 0.52%), Varun Beverages (up 0.5%) and Dabur India (up 0.41%) added.

On the other hand, Emami (down 1.65%), Britannia Industries (down 0.74%) and United Breweries (down 0.44%) moved lower.

Numbers to Track:

The yield on India's 10-year benchmark federal paper was down 0.37% to 6.762 as compared with previous close 6.787.

In the foreign exchange market, the rupee edged higher against the dollar. The partially convertible rupee was hovering at 94.4225 compared with its close of 94.5500 during the previous trading session.

MCX Gold futures for 5 August 2026 settlement rose 0.77% to Rs 142,387.

The US Dollar Index (DXY), which tracks the greenback's value against a basket of currencies, was down 0.10% to 101.47.

The United States 10-year bond yield rose 0.20% to 4.409.

In the commodities market, Brent crude for August 2026 settlement fell $1.21 or 1.64% to $72.53 a barrel.

Stocks in Spotlight:

Standard Engineering Technology (SETL) jumped 5.11% after the companys board approved the acquisition of up to 51% stake in GScale Energy, marking its strategic entry into the AI datacenter engineering.

Duncan Engineering fell 0.30%. The company announced that it has received an order worth Rs 5.54 crore from Bharat Petroleum Corporation (BPCL), a Government of India undertaking.

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