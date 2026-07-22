Indices trade with major losses; media share decline for 2nd day

The domestic equity benchmarks traded with significant losses in the mid- afternoon trade. The Nifty traded below the 24,000 level. Media shares extended losses for two consecutive trading sessions.

At 14:28 IST, the barometer index, the S&P BSE Sensex tumbled 772.06 points or 1% to 76,692.18. The Nifty 50 index fell 211.45 points or 0.87% to 23,976.55.

The broader market underperformed the frontline indices. The BSE 150 MidCap Index dropped 1.20% and the BSE 250 SmallCap Index declined 1.45%.

The market breadth was weak. On the BSE, 1,339 shares rose and 2,816 shares fell. A total of 193 shares were unchanged.

Buzzing Index:

The Nifty Media index fell 2.11% to 1,504.90. The index declined 2.15% in the two consecutive trading sessions.

Tips Music (down 5.54%), Saregama India (down 3.92%), Network 18 Media & Investments (down 2.06%), Nazara Technologies (down 1.68%), Zee Entertainment Enterprises (down 1.67%) were the top losers. Among the other losers were Hathway Cable & Datacom (down 1.63%), D B Corp (down 1.43%), Sun TV Network (down 0.71%), PVR Inox (down 0.51%) and Prime Focus (down 0.42%) declined.

Numbers to Track:

The yield on India's 10-year benchmark federal paper was up 0.15% to 6.801 as compared with previous close 6.791.

In the foreign exchange market, the rupee edged lower against the dollar. The partially convertible rupee was hovering at 96.5325 compared with its close of 96.2500 during the previous trading session.

MCX Gold futures for 5 August 2026 settlement rose 1.16% to Rs 1,44,545.

The US Dollar Index (DXY), which tracks the greenback's value against a basket of currencies, was down 0.10% to 101.10.

The United States 10-year bond yield fell 0.09% to 4.624.

In the commodities market, Brent crude for September 2026 settlement added $3.06 or 3.36% to $94.07 a barrel.

Stocks in Spotlight:

Bharat Coking Coal tumbled 6.96% after the company reported a net loss of Rs 68.09 crore in Q1 FY27 as against a net profit of Rs 176.87 crore in Q1 FY26. Revenue from operations for the period under was Rs 3,587.27 crore, down 3.56% YoY.

Nestle India jumped 2.29% after the companys standalone net profit climbed 47.92% to Rs 975.12 crore in Q1 FY27, compared with Rs 659.23 crore in Q1 FY26. Revenue from operations climbed 25.16% YoY to Rs 6,378.18 crore, while total sales increased 25.4% to Rs 6,363.27 crore, led by strong domestic sales growth of 25% during the quarter.

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