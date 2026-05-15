Indices trade with minor gains in early trade; breadth negative

The key equity benchmarks traded with minor gains in early trade. Nifty traded above the 23,750 mark. IT, media and private bank shares advanced while metal and realty stocks declined.

At 09:30 IST, the barometer index, the S&P BSE Sensex, jumped 319.02 points or 0.42% to 75,717.74. The Nifty 50 index added 102 points or 0.43% to 23,794.35.

In the broader market, the BSE 150 MidCap Index shed 0.16% and the BSE 250 SmallCap Index fell 0.57%.

The market breadth was negative. On the BSE, 1,297 shares rose and 1,628 shares fell. A total of 155 shares were unchanged.

Foreign portfolio investors (FPIs) bought shares worth Rs 187.46 crore, while domestic institutional investors (DIIs) were net buyers to the tune of Rs 684.33 crore in the Indian equity market on 14 May 2026, provisional data showed.

Fuel Hike

Petrol and diesel prices were increased across India on Friday with immediate effect as oil marketing companies raised rates by up to Rs 3 per liter due to continued fluctuations in global crude oil prices.

In Delhi, petrol prices went up by Rs 3 to Rs 97.77 per litre, while diesel now costs Rs 90.67 per litre.

Among the metro cities, Kolkata saw the highest increase in petrol prices, rising by Rs 3.29 to Rs 108.74 per liter. In Mumbai, petrol prices increased by Rs 3.14 to Rs 106.68 per litre, while Chennai recorded a hike of Rs 2.83, taking the rate to Rs 103.67 per litre.

Diesel prices also rose across major cities. In Kolkata, diesel now costs Rs 95.13 per liter after a Rs 3.11 hike. Mumbai saw diesel prices increase by Rs 3.11 to Rs 93.14 per liter, while Chennai recorded a Rs 2.86 rise, taking diesel prices to Rs 95.25 per liter.

LNG prices were also raised by Rs 2 per kg. The hike comes amid a sharp rise in wholesale fuel inflation in April, driven by higher prices of crude oil, natural gas, petrol, diesel, and LPG.

Stocks in Spotlight:

JSW Steel shed 0.16%. The company reported a consolidated net profit of Rs 16,370 crore in Q4 FY26, marking a sharp 989.15% increase compared with Rs 1,503 crore in the corresponding quarter last year. Revenue from operations rose 14.19% year-on-year (YoY) to Rs 51,180 crore for the quarter ended 31 March 2026.

Dilip Buildcon fell 4.77% after the company reported a 63.67% decline in consolidated net profit to Rs 62.05 crore in Q4 FY26, compared with Rs 170.83 crore in Q4 FY25. Revenue from operations also fell 25.71% YoY to Rs 2,299.80 crore in the March 2026 quarter.

Indian Railway Finance Corporation (IRFC) shed 0.65%. The company posted a standalone net profit of Rs 1,684 crore in Q4 FY26, marginally higher by 0.14% from Rs 1,682 crore in the same quarter last year. Total revenue from operations increased 9.12% YoY to Rs 7,335.75 crore for the quarter ended 31 March 2026.

Numbers to Track:

The yield on India's 10-year benchmark federal paper rose 0.53% to 7.058 compared with the previous session close of 7.021.

In the foreign exchange market, the rupee edged lower against the dollar. The partially convertible rupee was hovering at 95.9000 compared with its close of 95.6400 during the previous trading session.

MCX Gold futures for 5 June 2026 settlement shed 0.84% to Rs 1,60,615.

The US Dollar Index (DXY), which tracks the greenback's value against a basket of currencies, was up 0.16% to 99.04.

The United States 10-year bond yield rose 1.39% to 4.519.

In the commodities market, Brent crude for July 2026 settlement rose $1.24 cents or 1.17% to $106.96 a barrel.

Global Markets:

Asia-Pacific markets fell on Friday as investors continued to track the second day of high-stakes talks between U.S. President Donald Trump and Chinese President Xi Jinping.

Trump arrived in Beijing on Wednesday for the closely watched summit, joined by a delegation of American business leaders, including Tesla CEO Elon Musk and Nvidia chief Jensen Huang.

Iran was a reportedly major topic of discussion during the summit between President Donald Trump and Chinese President Xi Jinping Thursday, with the two sides agreeing that the Strait of Hormuz must remain open, media reports said.

Xi has reportedly warned Trump that Washington and Beijing could face clashes and even conflicts if the sensitive issue of Taiwan independence is mishandled.

Failure to handle the matter "properly could place the entire relationship in great jeopardy, Xi was quoted by the media as saying.

Overnight in the U.S., stocks ended higher on Thursday, with the Dow Jones Industrial Average retaking 50,000 after strong earnings from Cisco Systems and following a key meeting between U.S. and China.

The 30-stock index popped 370.26 points, or 0.75%, to end at 50,063.46. The S&P 500 climbed 0.77% and closed at 7,501.24, while the Nasdaq Composite gained 0.88% to 26,635.22. Those two indexes scored fresh all-time intraday highs and record closes.

Shares of Cisco surged 13% after the software giant posted third-quarter results and guidance that beat market expectations and announced it would be cutting almost 4,000 jobs.

The Dow also got a lift from Nvidia also advanced more than 4% after media reports stated that the U.S. has cleared about 10 Chinese firms to purchase Nvidias H200 chip, though no deliveries have been made yet.

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