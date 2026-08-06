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Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Indices trade with minor gains; media shares decline for 2nd day

Indices trade with minor gains; media shares decline for 2nd day

Last Updated : Aug 06 2026 | 12:50 PM IST
The key equity benchmarks traded with minor gains in early afternoon trade on Thursday. Media stocks extending losses for a second consecutive session. The Nifty traded above the 24,600 level.

At 12:28 IST, the the S&P BSE Sensex, jumped 232 points or 0.30% to 78,813. The Nifty 50 index rose 18.35 points or 0.07% to 24,643.

In the broader market, the BSE 150 MidCap Index added 0.09% and the BSE 250 SmallCap Index rose 0.52%.

The market breadth was positive. On the BSE, 2,261 shares rose and 1,824 shares fell. A total of 225 shares were unchanged.

Derivatives :

The NSE's India VIX, a gauge of the market's expectation of volatility over the near term, rose 2.07% to 12.31. The Nifty 25 August 2026 futures were trading at 24,717.60 at a premium of 74.6 points as compared with the spot at 24,643.

 

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The Nifty option chain for the 25 August 2026 expiry showed a maximum call OI of 51.4 lakh contracts at the 25,000 strike price. Maximum put OI of 84.8 lakh contracts was seen at a 24,000 strike price.

Buzzing Index:

The Nifty Media index fell 0.67% to 1,564.65. The index fell 2.23% in the two consecutive trading sessions.

Saregama India (down 4.55%), Tips Music (down 3.2%), Zee Entertainment Enterprises (down 1.86%), Sun TV Network (down 0.89%) and Network 18 Media & Investments (down 0.68%) and Hathway Cable & Datacom (down 0.09%) declined.

On the other hand, Nazara Technologies (up 2.22%) ,D B Corp (up 0.73%) and Prime Focus (up 0.28%) moved up.

Stocks in Spotlight:

GE Vernova T&D India fell 2.98%. The company has reported 25% rise in net profit to Rs 360 crore on a 38% increase in revenue to Rs 1,840 crore in Q1 FY27 as compared with Q1 FY26.

Sterlite Technologies (STL) shed 0.10%. The company has secured a long-term international supply agreement worth approximately $210 million from a leading telecom infrastructure company.

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First Published: Aug 06 2026 | 12:50 PM IST