Indices trade with minor gains; media shares decline for 2nd day
At 12:28 IST, the the S&P BSE Sensex, jumped 232 points or 0.30% to 78,813. The Nifty 50 index rose 18.35 points or 0.07% to 24,643.
In the broader market, the BSE 150 MidCap Index added 0.09% and the BSE 250 SmallCap Index rose 0.52%.
The market breadth was positive. On the BSE, 2,261 shares rose and 1,824 shares fell. A total of 225 shares were unchanged.
Derivatives :
The NSE's India VIX, a gauge of the market's expectation of volatility over the near term, rose 2.07% to 12.31. The Nifty 25 August 2026 futures were trading at 24,717.60 at a premium of 74.6 points as compared with the spot at 24,643.
Also Read
The Nifty option chain for the 25 August 2026 expiry showed a maximum call OI of 51.4 lakh contracts at the 25,000 strike price. Maximum put OI of 84.8 lakh contracts was seen at a 24,000 strike price.
Buzzing Index:
The Nifty Media index fell 0.67% to 1,564.65. The index fell 2.23% in the two consecutive trading sessions.
Saregama India (down 4.55%), Tips Music (down 3.2%), Zee Entertainment Enterprises (down 1.86%), Sun TV Network (down 0.89%) and Network 18 Media & Investments (down 0.68%) and Hathway Cable & Datacom (down 0.09%) declined.
On the other hand, Nazara Technologies (up 2.22%) ,D B Corp (up 0.73%) and Prime Focus (up 0.28%) moved up.
Stocks in Spotlight:
GE Vernova T&D India fell 2.98%. The company has reported 25% rise in net profit to Rs 360 crore on a 38% increase in revenue to Rs 1,840 crore in Q1 FY27 as compared with Q1 FY26.
Sterlite Technologies (STL) shed 0.10%. The company has secured a long-term international supply agreement worth approximately $210 million from a leading telecom infrastructure company.
Powered by Capital Market - Live News
Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content
More From This Section
Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel
First Published: Aug 06 2026 | 12:50 PM IST