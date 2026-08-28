Indices trade with minor gains; media shares jump

The key equity benchmarks traded with minor gains in the mid-morning trade Investor risk appetite improved as crude oil prices eased below the $90-per-barrel mark, providing some relief to sentiment. The Nifty traded above the 24,100 level.

Market participants remained focused on the upcoming speech by Kevin Warsh who is set to deliver his first major address as Federal Reserve chair at the annual Kansas City Fed economic symposium in Jackson Hole, Wyoming. The address is being closely watched for indications on the US central banks monetary policy outlook.

Media shares rebounded after declining in the past trading session.

At 11:25 IST, the barometer index, the S&P BSE Sensex, added 220.96 points or 0.28% to 77,153.61. The Nifty 50 index rose 40.60 points or 0.16% to 24,132.50.

The broader market outperformed the frontline indices. The BSE 150 MidCap Index rose 0.31% and the BSE 250 SmallCap Index added 0.45%.

The market breadth was positive. On the BSE, 2,243 shares rose and 1,630 shares fell. A total of 272 shares were unchanged.

Initial Public Offer (IPO):

Lumino Industries received bids for 14,54,17,636 shares as against 6,32,05,127 shares on offer, according to stock exchange data at 11:00 IST on 28 August 2026. The issue was subscribed 2.30 times.

The issue opened for bidding on 27 August 2026 and will close on 31 August 2026. The price band of the IPO is fixed between Rs 78 and 82 per share. An investor can bid for a minimum of 182 equity shares and multiples thereof.

Annu Projects received bids for 216,34,233 shares as against 1,76,83,000 shares on offer, according to stock exchange data at 11:03 IST on 28 August 2026. The issue was subscribed 1.22 times.

The issue opened for bidding on 25 August 2026 and will close on 28 August 2026. The price band of the IPO is fixed between Rs 94 and 99 per share. An investor can bid for a minimum of 151 equity shares and multiples thereof.

Priority Jewels received bids for 16,68,300 shares as against 32,02,500 shares on offer, according to stock exchange data at 11:03 IST on 28 August 2026. The issue was subscribed 0.52 times.

The issue opened for bidding on 28 August 2026 and will close on 1 September 2026. The price band of the IPO is fixed between Rs 190 and 200per share. An investor can bid for a minimum of 75 equity shares and multiples thereof.

EDS Software Solution received bids for 75,78,430 shares as against 1,23,52,942 shares on offer, according to stock exchange data at 11:06 IST on 28 August 2026. The issue was subscribed 0.61 times.

The issue opened for bidding on 28 August 2026 and will close on 1 September 2026. The price band of the IPO is fixed between Rs 408 and 429 per share. An investor can bid for a minimum of 34equity shares and multiples thereof.

Buzzing Index:

The Nifty Media index added 0.39% to 1,602.85. The index fell 0.89% in the past trading session.

Sun TV Network (up 2.06%), Nazara Technologies (up 2.05%), Saregama India (up 1.03%), Hathway Cable & Datacom (up 0.57%) and Prime Focus (up 0.03%) advanced.

Stock in Spotlight:

RailTel Corporation of India rose 0.66%. The company announced that it has secured a work order worth Rs 38.59 crore from the Cotton Corporation of India (CCI) for cloud data centre services.

Global Markets:

Asian stocks were trading higher on Friday, tracking the overnight gains on Wall Street, supported by strength in technology and IT services stocks.

Meanwhile, inflation in Tokyo, a leading indicator of nationwide price trends, remained close to the Bank of Japan's 2% target in August. Core consumer prices, which exclude volatile fresh food prices, rose 1.8% year-on-year, up slightly from 1.7% in July and broadly in line with expectations. A measure excluding both fresh food and fuel was around 2%, keeping attention on the Bank of Japan's monetary policy outlook.

All three major US indices closed higher on Thursday, led by a sharp rally in technology stocks following Nvidia's results and upbeat revenue outlook. The Dow Jones Industrial Average rose 0.20% to 53,569.00, while the S&P 500 gained 0.72% to 7,730.99 and the Nasdaq Composite advanced 1.57% to 26,541.00. Nvidia surged 8.7% after its strong results and forecast reinforced expectations of sustained demand for AI infrastructure. Salesforce jumped 22.6%, while CrowdStrike gained 20.5%, adding to the technology-led rally.

US initial jobless claims fell by 4,000 to 203,000 in the week ended August 22, compared with economists' expectations of 208,000, signalling continued resilience in the labour market. The data could reinforce the case for the Federal Reserve to remain cautious on rate cuts, particularly as inflation remains above its 2% target.

Separately, the US goods trade deficit widened sharply to $118.8 billion in July from the previous month, the widest gap since March 2025. Exports fell 2.9%, while imports rose 3.7%, with strong imports of capital goods linked to artificial intelligence investment contributing to the increase. The wider trade deficit could weigh on third-quarter economic growth.

Crude oil prices rose on Thursday after a media report said the Trump administration was not interested in returning to the terms of a June memorandum of understanding with Iran, raising doubts over efforts to ease supply disruptions around the Strait of Hormuz. Brent crude settled 2.1% higher at $89.70 a barrel. Oil prices, however, eased in early Asian trading on Friday.

Attention now shifts to Warsh, who is set to deliver his first major address as Federal Reserve chair at the annual Kansas City Fed economic symposium in Jackson Hole, Wyoming. Investors will closely parse his comments for clues on the Fed's approach to inflation and interest rates, particularly as inflation remains above the central bank's 2% target and longer-term Treasury yields remain elevated.

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