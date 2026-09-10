Indices trade with minor losses; pharma shares decline
At 10:30 IST, the barometer index, the S&P BSE Sensex, declined 11.62 points or 0.02% to 74,752.61. The Nifty 50 index lost 9.40 points or 0.04% to 23,422.55.
In the broader market, the BSE 150 MidCap Index fell 0.33% and the BSE 250 SmallCap Index shed 0.08%.
The market breadth was negative. On the BSE, 1,853 shares rose and 1,877 shares fell. A total of 225 shares were unchanged.
Buzzing Index:
The Nifty Pharma index fell 0.49% to 26,561.85. The index tanked 0.92% in the two consecutive trading sessions.
Also Read
Sai Life Sciences (down 2.05%), Aurobindo Pharma (down 1.94%), Gland Pharma (down 1%), Lupin (down 0.94%), Ajanta Pharma (down 0.88%), Biocon (down 0.81%), Dr Reddys Laboratories (down 0.59%), Sun Pharmaceutical Industries (down 0.57%), Piramal Pharma (down 0.42%) and Wockhardt (down 0.39%) fell.
Stocks in Spotlight:
IRB Infrastructure Developers rose 2.83% after the company reported a 25% year-on-year increase in gross toll revenue to Rs 807.40 crore in August 2026.
Shakti Pumps (India) surged 10.14% after the company received an order from Maharashtra State Electricity Distribution Company (MSEDCL) to deploy off-grid solar photovoltaic water pumping systems (SPWPS) across Maharashtra.
Powered by Capital Market - Live News
Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content
More From This Section
Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel
First Published: Sep 10 2026 | 10:50 AM IST