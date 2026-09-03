Indices trade with sideways; private bank shares advance

The key equity barometers traded sideways in the early afternoon trade. The Nifty traded below the 23,950 mark. Private bank shares advanced after declining in the past two trading sessions.

At 12:30 IST, the barometer index, the S&P BSE Sensex jumped 40.86 points or 0.05% to 76,611.21. The Nifty 50 index lost 6.15 points or 0.03% to 23,907.85.

In the broader market, the BSE 150 MidCap Index added 0.13% and the BSE 250 SmallCap Index rose 0.98%.

The market breadth was positive. On the BSE, 2,463 shares rose and 1,619 shares fell. A total of 247 shares were unchanged.

Derivatives:

The NSE's India VIX, a gauge of the market's expectation of volatility over the near term, fell 1.83% to 11.38. The Nifty 29 September 2026 futures were trading at 24,031.90, at a premium of 124.05 points as compared with the spot at 23,907.85.

The Nifty option chain for the 29 September 2026 expiry showed a maximum call OI of 67.5 lakh contracts at the 25,000 strike price. A maximum put OI of 56.7 lakh contracts was seen at the 23,000 strike price.

Buzzing Index:

The Nifty Private Bank index rose 0.84% to 27,838.80. The index jumped 1.43% in the past two trading sessions.

RBL Bank (up 4.99%), IDFC First Bank (up 2.23%), Bandhan Bank (up 2.17%), IndusInd Bank (up 1.69%), Axis Bank (up 1.5%), HDFC Bank (up 1.04%), Yes Bank (up 0.99%), and ICICI Bank (up 0.92%) rose.

Stocks in Spotlight:

Housing & Urban Development Corporation (HUDCO) rose 2.06% after signing a memorandum of understanding (MoU) with the Government of Bihar. Under the MoU, HUDCO will provide financial assistance of up to Rs 25,000 crore over five years for industrial infrastructure development in Bihar. The MoU was signed on 2 September 2026 in Patna.

Lehar Footwears zoomed 10.31% after the company announced the commencement of operations at its new sports footwear manufacturing facility in Kundli, Haryana.

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