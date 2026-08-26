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Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Indices trade with sideways; PSU bank shares in demand

Indices trade with sideways; PSU bank shares in demand

Last Updated : Aug 26 2026 | 10:50 AM IST
The key equity benchmarks traded sideways in the morning trade. The Nifty traded tad below the 24,300 level. PSU bank shares extended gains for the second consecutive trading session.

At 10:30 IST, the barometer index, the S&P BSE Sensex, jumped 65.22 points or 0.08% to 77,724.11. The Nifty 50 index fell 39.45 points or 0.16% to 24,296.25.

The broader market outperformed the frontline indices. The BSE 150 MidCap Index gained 0.46% and the BSE 250 SmallCap Index rose 0.49%.

The market breadth was positive. On the BSE, 2,326 shares rose and 1,353 shares fell. A total of 253 shares were unchanged.

 

New Listing:

Shares of Gaja Alternative Asset Management were currently trading at Rs 179.90 at 10:15 IST on the BSE, representing a premium of 12.44% as compared with the issue price of Rs 160.

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The stock debuted at Rs 185.20 on the BSE, a premium of 15.75% over its issue price.

So far, the stock has hit a high of Rs 191.35 and a low of Rs 177.30. On the BSE, over 20.48 lakh shares of the company were traded in the counter so far.

Buzzing Index:

The Nifty PSU Bank index rose 1.21% to 8,707.35. The index jumped 1.95% in the two consecutive trading sessions.

Bank of Maharashtra (up 4.15%), Bank of India (up 1.9%), Indian Bank (up 1.79%), Union Bank of India (up 1.51%) and Punjab National Bank (up 1.32%), Bank of Baroda (up 1.27%), Punjab & Sind Bank (up 1.16%), Canara Bank (up 1.1%), State Bank of India (up 0.97%) and Central Bank of India (up 0.94%) rose.

Stocks in Spotlight:

MTAR Technologies added 1.10% after the company said that it has secured orders worth Rs 126.7 crore for the supply of coolant channel assemblies for the refurbishment of the RAPS-4 and MAPS-2 reactors.

Max Estates added 2.01% after the company announced that its board will meet on Friday, 28 August 2026, to consider the issue of equity shares through a preferential issue.

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First Published: Aug 26 2026 | 10:50 AM IST