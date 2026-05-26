Indices witness profit booking; PSU Bank shares snap 5-day rally

The key equity barometers traded with modest losses in the mid-afternoon trade as geopolitical concerns resurfaced following fresh US strikes on Iran dampened hopes of a peace deal. Investors turned cautious after the sharp rally witnessed in the previous two sessions. Investors remained watchful of crude oil and gold prices. The Nifty traded below the 24,000 level.

. At 14:25 ST, the barometer index, the S&P BSE Sensex slipped 425.31 points or 0.55% to 76,064.72. The Nifty 50 index fell 97.80 points or 0.40% to 23,933.10.

The broader market outperformed the frontline indices. The BSE 150 MidCap Index added 0.18% and the BSE 250 SmallCap Index jumped 0.22%.

The market breadth was almost even. On the BSE, 2,062 shares rose and 2,054 shares fell. A total of 206 shares were unchanged.

The NSE's India VIX, a gauge of the market's expectation of volatility over the near term, fell 3.05% to 16.19.

Buzzing Index:

The Nifty PSU Bank shares declined 0.65% to 8,184.20. The index rallied 4.64% in the past five trading sessions.

Bank of Maharashtra (down 1.37%), Bank of India (down 1.29%), Union Bank of India (down 1.01%), Indian Bank (down 0.93%), Indian Overseas Bank (down 0.83%), Bank of Baroda (down 0.77%), State Bank of India (down 0.63%), Central Bank of India (down 0.58%), Punjab National Bank (down 0.56%) and Canara Bank (down 0.55%) declined.

Numbers to Tracks:

The yield on India's 10-year benchmark federal paper advanced 0.10% to 7.032 compared with previous session close of 7.025.

In the foreign exchange market, the rupee edged lower against the dollar. The partially convertible rupee was hovering at 95.5975 compared with its close of 95.2600 during the previous trading session.

MCX Gold futures for 5 June 2026 settlement fell 0.84% to Rs 157,750.

The US Dollar Index (DXY), which tracks the greenback's value against a basket of currencies, was down 0.17% to 99.08.

The United States 10-year bond yield declined 1.36% to 4.511.

In the commodities market, Brent crude for July 2026 settlement dropped $3.98 or 3.84% to $99.56 a barrel.

Stocks in Spotlight:

Marksans Pharma surged 12.69% after the company reported strong growth in quarterly earnings. On a consolidated basis, the company reported a net profit of Rs 148.12 crore in Q4 FY26, up 63.60% YoY and 30.85% QoQ. Revenue from operations rose 20.84% YoY to Rs 856.11 crore in Q4 FY26, while increasing 13.48% QoQ.

Container Corporation of India (CONCOR) fell 7.41% after the company reported a 12.38% decline in consolidated net profit to Rs 262.65 crore in Q4 FY26, compared with Rs 299.79 crore posted in the corresponding quarter last year. Revenue from operations slipped 1.1% year-on-year to Rs 2,263.30 crore in the quarter ended 31 March 2026.

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