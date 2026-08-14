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Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Indigo Paints consolidated net profit rises 61.07% in the June 2026 quarter

Indigo Paints consolidated net profit rises 61.07% in the June 2026 quarter

Last Updated : Aug 14 2026 | 9:24 AM IST

Sales rise 19.69% to Rs 369.67 crore

Net profit of Indigo Paints rose 61.07% to Rs 41.75 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 25.92 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025. Sales rose 19.69% to Rs 369.67 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 308.86 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2026Jun. 2025% Var.Sales369.67308.86 20 OPM %16.7814.34 -PBDT71.6349.58 44 PBT56.0334.75 61 NP41.7525.92 61

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First Published: Aug 14 2026 | 9:24 AM IST