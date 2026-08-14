Indigo Paints consolidated net profit rises 61.07% in the June 2026 quarter

Sales rise 19.69% to Rs 369.67 crore

Net profit of Indigo Paints rose 61.07% to Rs 41.75 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 25.92 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025. Sales rose 19.69% to Rs 369.67 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 308.86 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025.369.67308.8616.7814.3471.6349.5856.0334.7541.7525.92

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