Indigo Paints gains as Q4 PAT rises 1% YoY to Rs 58 cr

Indigo Paints added 1.12% to Rs 1,008 after its consolidated net profit rose 1.35% to Rs 57.66 crore on 9.74% increase in revenue from operations to Rs 425.31 crore in Q4 FY26 over Q4 FY25.

Profit before tax (PBT) increased 1.18% YoY to Rs 79.59 crore in Q4 March 2026.

EBITDA (excluding other income) for the quarter ended 31 March 2026 stood at Rs 95.6 crore, as against Rs 87.4 crore in the corresponding quarter of the previous year, representing an increase of 9.3%.

On a standalone basis, net profit edged up 0.8% to Rs 57.3 crore in Q4 FY26, while revenue from operations grew 8.4% to Rs 397.9 crore.

The company said revenue growth was supported by strong sales momentum, which accelerated from November 2025 and sustained through the quarter. It maintained an industry-leading gross margin of 48.6% despite supply chain disruptions due to the Middle East conflict. EBITDA margin, however, moderated slightly to 23.0% from 23.4% in the year-ago period, while PAT margin stood at 14.4%.

Profit growth lagged revenue and EBITDA growth due to a non-cash mark-to-market loss in treasury income (other income) arising from a spike in bond yields during the quarter.

The board has recommended a final dividend of Rs 5 per equity share of face value Rs 10 each for the financial year ended 31 March 2026.

Indigo Paints offers a wide range of interior & exterior wall paint colours, enamels & wood coatings for homes & offices.

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