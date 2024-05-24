IndiGo Q4 PAT doubles to Rs 1,895 cr; EBITDAR margin at 24.8%

InterGlobe Aviation's (IndiGo) consolidated net profit surged 106.14% to Rs 1,894.82 crore in Q4 FY24 from Rs 919.20 crore posted in Q4 FY23.

Total income for the quarter ended March 2024 was Rs 18,505.10 crore, registering a growth of 26.75% over the same period last year.

For the quarter, passenger ticket revenues were Rs 15,600.9 crore, an increase of 25.5% and ancillary revenues were Rs 1,719.4 crore, an increase of 18.9% compared to the same period last year.

EBITDAR (Earnings before interest, tax, depreciation, amortisation and rent) climbed 48.7% to Rs 4,412.3 crore in March 2024 quarter. EBITDAR margin improved 380 bps to 24.8% during the period under review.

Total expenses spiked 22.3% to Rs 16,734.14 crore in Q4 FY24 over Q4 FY23. Aircraft fuel expenses amounted to Rs 5,979.09 crore (up 6.52% YoY) during the quarter.

The companys passenger count increased by 14% to 26.7 million in quarter ended March 2024 from 23.4 million in same quarter last year.

Available seat-kilometer (ASK) climbed 14.4% to 34.8 billion in Q4 FY24 from 30.4 billion posted in corresponding quarter previous fiscal. Revenue passenger-kilometer (RPK) jumped 17.2% to 30 billion in March 2024 quarter over 25.6 billion reported in Q4 FY23.

Revenue per available seat kilometer (RASK) rose 9.7% to Rs 5.13 in Q4 FY24 from Rs 4.68 reported in Q4 FY23. While, cost of available seat kilometer (CASK) increased by 5.6% to Rs 4.62 for the quarter ended March 2024.

On a full year basis, the company reported a consolidated net profit of Rs 8,172.47 crore in FY24 as against net loss of Rs 305.79 crore in FY23. Revenue from operations grew 26.55% YoY to Rs 68,904.34 crore in financial year ended March 2024.

As of 31 March 2024, Indigo had a total cash balance of Rs 34,737.5 crore, comprising Rs 20,823 crore of free cash and Rs 13,914.5 crore of restricted cash.

The capitalized operating lease liability was Rs 43,488.6 crore and the total debt (including the capitalized operating lease liability) was Rs 51,280 crore, as of March 2024.

IndiGo operated at a peak of 2,021 daily flights during the quarter including non-scheduled flights.

Explaining its future capacity growth, the company said, First quarter of fiscal year 2025 capacity in terms of ASKs is expected to increase by 10-12% as compared to the first quarter of fiscal year 2024.

Pieter Elbers, CEO of InterGlobe Aviation said, FY24 has been a year of many remarkable achievements and milestones. For the full financial year 2024, we reported our highest ever total income of around 712 billion rupees with a net profit of around 82 billion rupees and a net profit margin of 11.9%. The 4th quarter financial results were positive, making it all four quarters in FY24 profitable.

The strong execution of our strategy has yielded consistent results for us as we achieved the targets that we had set for ourselves as a team at the beginning of the year. My sincere gratitude to our 107 million customers for placing their trust in us and to all my IndiGo colleagues for their great work and relentless dedication.

InterGlobe Aviation in the low cost carrier (LCC) segment of the airline industry in India. The principal activities of the Company comprises of air transportation which includes passenger and cargo services and providing related allied services including in-flight sales.

Share of InterGlobe Aviation shed 2.51% to currently trade at Rs 4,290 on the BSE.

Revenue from operations increased 25.88% year on year (YoY) to Rs 17,825.27 crore in the quarter ended 31 March 2024.