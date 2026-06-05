IndiGo temporarily suspends operations to six international destinations

InterGlobe Aviation said that it has temporarily suspended operations to six international destinations as part of network optimization amid traditionally softer demand and an incredibly challenging cost environment.

The company has suspended operations to Langkawi, Krabi, Ho Chi Minh, Hong Kong and Shanghai starting 1 July 2026, and Siem Reap starting 3 July 2026, until 30 September 2026.

IndiGo will resume bookings for all the impacted services starting 1 October 2026; however, should the environment become favourable, IndiGo stands prepared to reinstate these services earlier than scheduled, in appropriate lead time, the company said in a statement.

The airline further said that it has managed to retain majority of its international operations, i.e. over 1,800 weekly international flights, despite this realignment.

These measured changes are designed to align capacity with current market conditions and demand trends, while ensuring the airline maintains reliability and network integrity across its global destinations.

The airline will continue to monitor the situation given the elevated operating costs and continued airspace restrictions.

InterGlobe Aviation (IndiGo) is among the fastest-growing low-cost carriers in the world. It had a fleet of 441 aircraft and provided scheduled services to 97 domestic and 45 international destinations as of 31st March 2026.

The company had reported a consolidated net loss of Rs 2,536.9 crore in Q4 FY26, compared with a net profit of Rs 3,067.5 crore posted in Q4 FY25. Revenue from operations increased 1.29% to Rs 22,438.4 crore in Q4 March 2026.

The scrip rose 0.26% to currently trade at Rs 4514.70 on the BSE.

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