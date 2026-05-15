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Home / Markets / Capital Market News / IndiGrid Infrastructure Trust consolidated net profit rises 60.05% in the March 2026 quarter

IndiGrid Infrastructure Trust consolidated net profit rises 60.05% in the March 2026 quarter

Last Updated : May 15 2026 | 9:15 AM IST

Sales rise 156.15% to Rs 2239.57 crore

Net profit of IndiGrid Infrastructure Trust rose 60.05% to Rs 182.26 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against Rs 113.88 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025. Sales rose 156.15% to Rs 2239.57 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against Rs 874.31 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025.

For the full year,net profit declined 1.04% to Rs 394.25 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against Rs 398.39 crore during the previous year ended March 2025. Sales rose 45.04% to Rs 4768.38 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against Rs 3287.64 crore during the previous year ended March 2025.

 
ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2026Mar. 2025% Var.Mar. 2026Mar. 2025% Var.Sales2239.57874.31 156 4768.383287.64 45 OPM %39.6881.16 -64.2287.89 - PBDT516.83392.69 32 1594.021544.96 3 PBT230.10119.72 92 449.29444.22 1 NP182.26113.88 60 394.25398.39 -1

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First Published: May 15 2026 | 9:15 AM IST

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