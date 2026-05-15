IndiGrid Infrastructure Trust consolidated net profit rises 60.05% in the March 2026 quarter

Sales rise 156.15% to Rs 2239.57 crore

Net profit of IndiGrid Infrastructure Trust rose 60.05% to Rs 182.26 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against Rs 113.88 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025. Sales rose 156.15% to Rs 2239.57 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against Rs 874.31 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025.

For the full year,net profit declined 1.04% to Rs 394.25 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against Rs 398.39 crore during the previous year ended March 2025. Sales rose 45.04% to Rs 4768.38 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against Rs 3287.64 crore during the previous year ended March 2025.

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