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Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Indiqube Spaces gains on inking major GCC leasing deal in Pune

Indiqube Spaces gains on inking major GCC leasing deal in Pune

Last Updated : Mar 20 2026 | 11:50 AM IST

Indiqube Spaces soared 5.77% to Rs 154.80 after it has signed a major workspace leasing agreement with a leading global capability centre (GCC) client in Pune.

The client has taken up 1,140 seats at IndiQube Orchid, spread across multiple floors. The total deal value is estimated at around Rs 54 crore over a tenure of five years.

The transaction underscores strong demand from GCCs for managed and tech-enabled workspace solutions, particularly in key commercial hubs like Pune.

Commenting on the development, Rishi Das, Cofounder, IndiQube says, Over the last few years, we have seen GCCs evolve into strategic hubs that drive innovation and deliver global outcomes. Today, nearly 40% of our client portfolio comprises of GCCs. What is becoming increasingly evident is their growing preference for partners like IndiQube, to whom they can fully outsource their workspace requirements.

 

Meghna Agarwal, CoFounder, IndiQube, says What stood out in this engagement was how the space has been designed very closely around the clients global operating needs. A space that brings together labs, server rooms, collaborative hubs, focused bays, phone booths and training zones within a single integrated workplace. Our strong recall within the GCC ecosystem comes from consistently delivering such tailored environments PAN India.

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IndiQube is one of Indias fastest-growing workspace platforms, offering managed office solutions tailored to startups, Global Capability Centers (GCCs), and large enterprises.

The company reported standalone net loss of Rs 17.07 crore in Q3 FY26 as against net loss of Rs 13.73 crore in Q3 FY25. Revenue from operations surged 45.6% year on year to Rs 389.94 crore in Q3 FY26.

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First Published: Mar 20 2026 | 11:50 AM IST

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