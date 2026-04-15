IndiQube Spaces inks 5-year workspace deal with Japanese e-commerce firm

IndiQube Spaces said that it has signed a Rs 52 crore workspace deal with a leading Japanese e-commerce giant for approximately 35,000 square feet at Outer Ring Road, Bengaluru over a tenure of five years.

The mandate is expected to support the clients India operations with a fully managed, enterprise-grade workplace in one of the countrys most strategic technology corridors.

The transaction comes at a time when Indias flex office market has crossed 100 million sq square feet, with enterprises increasingly adopting managed workspaces as a strategic lever for faster expansion, operational flexibility and talent access.

Bengaluru remains at the centre of this growth story. The city continues to be one of Indias strongest office markets, supported by deep technology talent, mature business infrastructure, and sustained demand from multinational occupiers.

Outer Ring Road in particular remains one of the most preferred office corridors for global companies building operations in India, given its concentration of technology campuses, corporate ecosystems, and access to skilled talent.

For IndiQube, this transaction further strengthens its position as a partner of choice for GCCs seeking future ready, tech enabled workspaces across India.

With a diversified footprint across major business markets, GCCs constitute over 40% of its portfolio.

IndiQube is one of Indias fastest-growing workspace platforms, offering managed office solutions tailored to startups, global capability centers (GCCs), and large enterprises. IndiQube, with a presence in 17 cities, has over 9.55 million square feet under management as of December 2025.

The scrip had gained 3.25% to end at Rs 155.50 on the BSE today.