Indiqube Spaces reports standalone net loss of Rs 22.65 crore in the March 2026 quarter

Sales rise 35.20% to Rs 401.45 crore

Net Loss of Indiqube Spaces reported to Rs 22.65 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against net loss of Rs 31.33 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025. Sales rose 35.20% to Rs 401.45 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against Rs 296.94 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025.

For the full year,net loss reported to Rs 106.34 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against net loss of Rs 139.62 crore during the previous year ended March 2025. Sales rose 36.96% to Rs 1450.81 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against Rs 1059.29 crore during the previous year ended March 2025.

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