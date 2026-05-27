Indo Amines consolidated net profit rises 73.08% in the March 2026 quarter

Sales rise 11.28% to Rs 317.61 crore

Net profit of Indo Amines rose 73.08% to Rs 20.51 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against Rs 11.85 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025. Sales rose 11.28% to Rs 317.61 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against Rs 285.41 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025.

For the full year,net profit rose 41.91% to Rs 79.33 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against Rs 55.90 crore during the previous year ended March 2025. Sales rose 7.51% to Rs 1159.66 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against Rs 1078.68 crore during the previous year ended March 2025.

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