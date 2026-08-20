Indo Borax & Chemicals board approves acquisition of majority stake in Kronox Lab Sciences

At meeting held on 20 August 2026

The board of Indo Borax & Chemicals at its meeting held on 20 August 2026 has approved the acquisition of 2,38,44,000 equity shares of face value of Rs 10 each (64.26% of share capital) of Kronox Lab Sciences at a price of Rs 103.22 per share for an aggregate consideration of Rs 246.11 crore.