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Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Indo Borax & Chemicals board approves acquisition of majority stake in Kronox Lab Sciences

Indo Borax & Chemicals board approves acquisition of majority stake in Kronox Lab Sciences

Last Updated : Aug 20 2026 | 2:50 PM IST

At meeting held on 20 August 2026

The board of Indo Borax & Chemicals at its meeting held on 20 August 2026 has approved the acquisition of 2,38,44,000 equity shares of face value of Rs 10 each (64.26% of share capital) of Kronox Lab Sciences at a price of Rs 103.22 per share for an aggregate consideration of Rs 246.11 crore.

 

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

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First Published: Aug 20 2026 | 2:50 PM IST