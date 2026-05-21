Indo Borax & Chemicals consolidated net profit rises 41.89% in the March 2026 quarter

Sales rise 25.72% to Rs 63.01 crore

Net profit of Indo Borax & Chemicals rose 41.89% to Rs 14.53 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against Rs 10.24 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025. Sales rose 25.72% to Rs 63.01 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against Rs 50.12 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025.

For the full year,net profit rose 18.25% to Rs 50.27 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against Rs 42.51 crore during the previous year ended March 2025. Sales rose 22.93% to Rs 215.45 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against Rs 175.26 crore during the previous year ended March 2025.

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