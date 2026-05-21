Indo Borax & Chemicals consolidated net profit rises 41.89% in the March 2026 quarter
Sales rise 25.72% to Rs 63.01 croreNet profit of Indo Borax & Chemicals rose 41.89% to Rs 14.53 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against Rs 10.24 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025. Sales rose 25.72% to Rs 63.01 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against Rs 50.12 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025.
For the full year,net profit rose 18.25% to Rs 50.27 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against Rs 42.51 crore during the previous year ended March 2025. Sales rose 22.93% to Rs 215.45 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against Rs 175.26 crore during the previous year ended March 2025.
ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2026Mar. 2025% Var.Mar. 2026Mar. 2025% Var.Sales63.0150.12 26 215.45175.26 23 OPM %20.3520.35 -20.5026.18 - PBDT17.2813.78 25 59.5361.30 -3 PBT16.6412.78 30 56.3758.66 -4 NP14.5310.24 42 50.2742.51 18
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First Published: May 21 2026 | 4:32 PM IST