Indo Borax & Chemicals consolidated net profit rises 59.31% in the June 2026 quarter

Sales rise 31.34% to Rs 70.36 crore

Net profit of Indo Borax & Chemicals rose 59.31% to Rs 16.25 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 10.20 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025. Sales rose 31.34% to Rs 70.36 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 53.57 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025.70.3653.5728.1422.7922.3115.2322.0014.3716.2510.20

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