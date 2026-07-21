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Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Indo Borax & Chemicals Ltd leads losers in 'B' group

Indo Borax & Chemicals Ltd leads losers in 'B' group

Last Updated : Jul 21 2026 | 3:04 PM IST

Panacea Biotec Ltd, Shri Krishna Devcon Ltd, Taylormade Renewables Ltd and Commercial Syn Bags Ltd are among the other losers in the BSE's 'B' group today, 21 July 2026.

Panacea Biotec Ltd, Shri Krishna Devcon Ltd, Taylormade Renewables Ltd and Commercial Syn Bags Ltd are among the other losers in the BSE's 'B' group today, 21 July 2026.

Indo Borax & Chemicals Ltd tumbled 12.07% to Rs 422.5 at 14:31 IST.The stock was the biggest loser in the BSE's 'B' group.On the BSE, 47494 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 38807 shares in the past one month.

 

Panacea Biotec Ltd crashed 10.00% to Rs 494.55. The stock was the second biggest loser in 'B' group.On the BSE, 54272 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 20740 shares in the past one month.

Shri Krishna Devcon Ltd lost 9.80% to Rs 40.5. The stock was the third biggest loser in 'B' group.On the BSE, 1412 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 6801 shares in the past one month.

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Taylormade Renewables Ltd fell 8.86% to Rs 74.7. The stock was the fourth biggest loser in 'B' group.On the BSE, 48192 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 15211 shares in the past one month.

Commercial Syn Bags Ltd plummeted 8.14% to Rs 192.3. The stock was the fifth biggest loser in 'B' group.On the BSE, 56608 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 43112 shares in the past one month.

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First Published: Jul 21 2026 | 3:04 PM IST

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