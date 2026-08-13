Indo-City Infotech standalone net profit rises 20.45% in the June 2026 quarter

Sales rise 826.32% to Rs 1.76 crore

Net profit of Indo-City Infotech rose 20.45% to Rs 0.53 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 0.44 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025. Sales rose 826.32% to Rs 1.76 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 0.19 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025.1.760.1930.11173.680.650.450.630.440.530.44

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